Promoting the Modernization of National Governance: Deepening Party and State Institutional Reform

Deepening Party and State Institutional Reform to Promote Modernization of National Governance System

In an effort to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities, Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of deepening the reform of the party and state institutions. This initiative aims to make the leadership of the Communist Party of China over socialist modernization more scientific, optimized, perfect, and efficient in terms of institutional setting, function allocation, system and mechanism, and operation and management.

The reform of party and state institutions is a complex and systematic process that cannot be achieved overnight or as a one-time event. It requires continuous adjustments and optimizations to meet the new missions, tasks, strategic arrangements, and work needs of the party and the country. This institutional reform is built upon the systematic restructuring of party and state institutional functions since the Third Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Party.

The upcoming Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to be held in Beijing from February 26 to 28, 2023, will serve as a platform for discussing and implementing this institutional reform. During this session, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee, delivered an important speech highlighting the significance of the reform.

One of the key goals of deepening the reform of party and state institutions is to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership. To achieve this, new party central decision-making and discussion coordination institutions, functional departments, and dispatched agencies will be established. These measures aim to promote advantages, address shortcomings, and strengthen weaknesses, ultimately enhancing the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee for major tasks.

The institutional reform also includes adjustments in various areas such as financial management, technology management, social management, data management, intellectual property management, Hong Kong and Macao work, “three rural” work, and aging work. These adjustments are designed to address deep-seated contradictions and problems. The key moving forward is to effectively transform functions, methods, and styles, and perform duties efficiently and conscientiously.

To ensure the successful implementation of the institutional reform plan, all regions and departments must think and act in line with the overall situation. The “three determinations” regulations, which outline the duties and responsibilities of departments, must be strictly implemented. These regulations are based on the decisions of the Party Central Committee and serve as a fundamental basis for departments to carry out their work effectively.

The organization and implementation of this institutional reform are of utmost importance. It is essential to utilize the party’s overall leadership over reform, promote the optimization of institutional functions, coordination, and efficiency, and adhere to the principles of central and local government coordination, reform and the rule of law, and the integration of ideological and political work throughout the process. By grasping key issues and implementing a disciplined and step-by-step approach, the organization and implementation of the institutional reform will be carried out in an organized and effective manner.

In conclusion, deepening the reform of party and state institutions is a significant step towards promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. Through the establishment of new institutions, adjusting responsibilities, and implementing efficient and conscientious work, the Communist Party of China aims to strengthen its overall leadership and enhance the effectiveness of governance. The upcoming Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee will serve as a platform to discuss and implement this reform, highlighting its importance in shaping the future of China‘s governance system.