Football: Bayern continues to win without shining

Football: Bayern continues to win without shining

After a difficult first half, Serge Gnabry gave the guests the lead (62′), after the 2-0 through “Joker” Leroy Sane (72′), Niklas Schmidt shortened the gap with a remarkable long-range shot (86′) and put Bayern back in the lead Distress. Ultimately, the guests brought the second win in a row over time. Marco Friedl and Romano Schmid played the full distance at Werder.

In the table, Bayern is four points ahead of rival Borussia Dortmund with three rounds to go. Coach Edin Terzic’s team welcomes VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday (5:30 p.m.). In twelfth place, Bremen still has a seven-point lead over the relegation place.

German Bundesliga, 31st round

Saturday:

Bremen – Bayern 1: 2 (0: 0)

Tore: Schmidt (86.) bzw. Gnabry (62.), Sane (72.)

Bremen: with Friedl and Schmid

Hoffenheim – Frankfurt 3:1 (3:0)

Goals: Baumgartner (8th), Kramaric (41st/penalty), Bebou (45th + 3) and Götze (54th)

Red cards: N’Soki (49th / Hoffenheim), coach Glasner (45th + 2 / Frankfurt)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner up to 78.
Frankfurt: Trainer Glasner

Freiburg – Leipzig 0: 1 (0: 0)

Thor: Kampl (73.)

Freiburg: without Lienhart (ill), Gregoritsch until 83.
Leipzig: Schlager from the 90th, Laimer up to the 90th

Augsburg – Union Berlin 1:0 (0:0)

Tor: Beljo (53.)

Augsburg: without Baumgartlinger (injured)
Union: Trimmel ab 78.

Gladbach – Bochum 2: 0 (1: 0)

Goals: Hofmann (35th), Stindl (90th + 2)

Gladbach: Lainer up to 94th, Wolf from 81st
Bochum: without Stöger (ill)

Hertha – Stuttgart 2:1 (2:1)

Goals: Kempf (29′), Niederlechner (45′ + 2′) and Guirassy (38′)

Sunday:

Dortmund – Wolfsburg 5.30 p.m

Freitag:

Leverkusen – Cologne 1: 2

Goals: Adli (28th) and Selke (14th, 36th)

Leverkusen: Pentz replacement
Cologne: Ljubicic up to 85 minutes, Kainz up to 64 minutes

Mainz – Schalke 2: 3

Goals: Barreiro (53′), Martin (70′) or Bülter (26′), Krauss (60′), Bülter (90’+12’/penalty)

Mainz: Onisiwo until 93 minutes, Mustapha substitute
Schalke: Long replacement, without Greiml

Tabel:

