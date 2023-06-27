Football: Brazil wear black jerseys against racism

Status: 06/18/2023 09:23 a.m

Brazil’s national soccer team has expressed its protest against racism with black jerseys.

In the 4-1 (2-1) international match against Guinea, the “Seleção” in Barcelona played all black in the first half. In the second half, the South Americans wore the traditional canary yellow again.

“In 109 years of history, the Brazilian national team has never played with a black jersey,” said a statement from the Brazilian Football Association CB. Many of the internationals had also knelt on the pitch at Espanyol Barcelona stadium before the ball rolled as a sign against racism. “There is no playing with racism,” was the motto of the CBF.

Infantino announces task force against racism

Brazilian Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been repeatedly slandered in Spain in the past. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Thursday (June 15, 2023) that Vinicius Jr. should head a new task force of the world football association in the fight against racism.

Vinicius Jr. wore number ten at Brazil in place of injured superstar Neymar. The striker also scored the final goal from the penalty spot against Guinea in the 88th minute.

Joelinton scores on debut

The other Brazilian goals were scored by ex-Hoffenheimer Joelinton in his first game for Brazil (27′), Rodrygo (30′) and Éder Militao (47′). In the 36th minute, Serhou Guirassy scored Guinea’s goal to make it 2-1.

In the game against Senegal in Lisbon on Tuesday, “Seleção”, coached by former Bundesliga professional Ramon Menezes, wants to continue their campaign against racism.