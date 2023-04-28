Football builds a bridge of friendship, Zhejiang and Aksu teenagers make friends on the green field_Hangzhou Net

Football builds a bridge of friendship Zhejiang and Aksu teenagers make friends on the green field

On the afternoon of April 27th, the Zhejiang-Arab Youth Football “Green Field Hands-in-Hand Program” summer camp, sponsored by the Zhejiang Provincial Aid Headquarters and the Aksu District Education Bureau and undertaken by the Zhejiang Football Association, was successfully concluded at Zhejiang Greentown Football School.

During the summer camp, more than 20 teenagers from the Aksu area of ​​Xinjiang and the First Division of the Corps came to Zhejiang to conduct football training and football friendly matches, carry out red-themed research activities, visit red landmarks such as the South Lake Red Boat, and appreciate the “poetry and painting of Jiangnan, the vitality of Zhejiang” “The style.

In Zhejiang Professional Football Club and Zhejiang Greentown Football School, Aksu’s small players have gained a deeper understanding of football through close contact with the Chinese Super League training base. Under the guidance of the coaches of Greentown Football School, they also had an exchange match with the U12 team of Zhejiang Greentown Football School. After the game, the two sides gave each other small gifts, exchanged skills on the green field, and gained sincere friendship.

The relevant person in charge of the Zhejiang Provincial Football Association said that the “Green Fields Holding Hands Project” summer camp is an important measure for Zhejiang footballers to implement the “100,000 ‘Pomegranate Seeds'” youth fusion project in Zhejiang and Afghanistan. The Provincial Football Association will continue to cooperate with Zhejiang Provincial Aid The Xinjiang Headquarters further promotes the youth from Zhejiang and Afghanistan to hold hands and make friends on the green field, so that the consciousness of the Chinese nation community will be buried deep in the hearts of young students since childhood, forming the characteristics of “football aiding Xinjiang”.

The Zhejiang-Arab youth football exchange activity “Green Field Hands-in-Hand Project” was launched in June 2021 by the Zhejiang Provincial Aid to Xinjiang Headquarters in conjunction with the Zhejiang Provincial Football Association and the Aksu Regional Education Bureau. Strive to use 3 years to help improve the youth football base system, talent training system, football exchange system and competition system in Aksu area and Alar City, the first division of the Corps, and support various forms of football exchange activities such as football summer camps and campus football matches. Train more than 100 campus football coaches and referees each, organize more than 150 youth students from Aksu and the First Division of the Corps to go to Zhejiang football summer (winter) camps, and carry out more than 500 football exchanges between Zhejiang and Afghanistan.