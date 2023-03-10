1. 19:19 The ball rolls! Which team gets the better start to the game?

1. 19:18 game start

18:38 After four games without a win, conceding 19 goals and scoring only one goal, MSV finally had a sense of achievement again last matchday. Final Turbine Potsdam was defeated 3-0. Now another caliber is waiting with FCB. “It will be really important to do every meter. We have to do well defensively, especially the movement of the players without the ball will be decisive,” says coach Nico Schneck. The Duisburg team will start in three positions with new staff: Kaitlyn Parcell, Miray Cin and Marija Ilić will be replaced by Gloria Adigo, Brooke Denesik and replaced Meret Günster.

18:27 The Bayern women’s winning streak has continued since matchday 6. Last weekend there was the 8th win in a row against SV Werder Bremen (2-0). Coach Alexander Straus says his team must be mentally and physically fit. “In the game, like in every game, we will concentrate completely on ourselves. We have to focus and perform, then I’m very confident,” Straus continued. There are three changes in the starting lineup compared to the pre-week. Laura Benkarth stands in goal for Maria Luisa Grohs. On the pitch, Carolin Simon and Franziska Kett are replaced by Sydney Lohmann and Lina Magull.

18:02 For some it’s about the championship and for others it’s about staying up. Bayern are just two points behind leaders Wolfsburg. Anything is still possible in the title race. The guests from the Ruhr area, on the other hand, are only three points behind the relegation zone. Every point counts in order not to slip deeper into the relegation battle. See also After Gotti begins with the Devil leaders Udinese need to raise their heads