Football: Busquets joins Messi at Inter Miami – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 24 – Inter Miami has announced the signing of the now former Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets, who is joining Leo Messi in Florida. Busquets, who is 34, announced last May that he would be leaving the Blaugrana after 18 years.



Busquets and Messi played 13 seasons together at Barça from 2008 to 2021. Like Messi, Busquets received offers from Saudi Arabia, but decided to move to David Beckham-owned Miami.



With the Barcelona shirt Busquets played 722 games, the third most appearances in the club’s history. In his 15 years with the senior team he scored 18 goals. Having joined the Blaugrana cantera in 2005, Busquets played in Barca’s B team before making his first-team debut under Pep Guardiola in a 2008 league match against Racing Santander. (HANDLE).



