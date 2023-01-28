Mourning in the world of football. Carlo Tavecchio, former president of the Football Federation and current number 1 of the Lombardy regional committee of the National Amateur League, has died at the age of 79. The last release published two weeks ago on the occasion of the assembly of the Lombardy Lnd, then some pulmonary problems and the sudden worsening of the conditions that led him to hospitalization in a Brianza hospital last Wednesday. Death in the night.

Tavecchio was president of the Football Federation from August 2014 to November 2017. He resigned from the leadership of the FIGC in November 2017 after Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. In January 2021 he had become president of the LND Lombardia, the regional amateur committee that he had led until 1999.

«With dismay, the members of the Board of Directors of the Crl with all the collaborators and employees of the committee and of the delegations, mourn the sudden disappearance of the president of the Lombardy Regional Committee, Carlo Tavecchio». To write it the Lombardy Regional Committee of the National Amateur League for his death.

Carlo Tavecchio, president of the Lombard Regional Committee LND and former president of the FIGC, has died. Now, pain overrides everything, there’s a moment like this that has to be. A great sorrow envelops me together with a whirlwind of memories. — Francesco Ghirelli (@FrancescoGhire2) January 28, 2023

The funeral will be held next Monday, January 30, in Ponte Lambro.