Football Champions League: Inter vs. AC Milan – live ticker – semi-final second leg – 2022/2023

46. 22:04 The teams are back on the venerable pitch of Giuseppe Meazza. There are no other changes. Go on.

46. 22:04 Kick-off 2nd half

45. 21:49 Mid-term conclusion:

In the Derby della Madonnina it is still 0-0 at the break. While Inter concentrated on a strong defensive performance from the start and only rarely went forward, the Rossoneri repeatedly secured slight space advantages through aggressive pressing. The Nerazzurri compacted the center quite effectively and provided the passing stations well. Brahim Díaz (11′) and Rafael Leão (38′) still created two big chances before the Biscione almost took the lead after a Çalhanoğlu free-kick (39′). Basically, the goalless draw is clear so far. Sooner or later, however, the Rossoneri will have to go all-in and unpack the crowbar to even out the 0-2 defeat in the first leg.

45. 21:49 End of 1st half

45. 21:46 Due to the many fouls and nicks, there are now three minutes left in the first round.

45. 21:45 Official injury time (minutes): 3

44. 21:44 But nothing will come of it. After a short sprint, Mkhitaryan lies again. He has to go down before the break. Brozovic takes over.

44. 21:44 Substitution at Inter: Marcelo Brozovic

44. 21:44 Henrikh Mkhitaryan is making the substitution at Inter

43. 21:43 Marcelo Brozović is available to come on as a substitute, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan waves it off and returns to the pitch. The Armenian wants to at least drag himself to half-time.

42. 21:42 Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains seated on the grass. Doesn’t look like it’s going to continue for the former Dortmund player.

41. 21:41 And the Nerazzurri again: Lautaro Martínez, who slips away slightly, takes measure with his left hand from the edge of the penalty area. Just over.

39. 21:41 Magnificent parade Maignan! Crazy! Çalhanoğlu hammered a free-kick from the left half-field straight into the short corner, where Džeko extended the ball with the back of his head and influenced the trajectory. Maignan still gets his arms raised and virtually prevents the impact on the line. What a reflex from the French international!

38. 21:39 Big chance for AC Milan! Rafael Leão almost made it 1-0 with a single action. First he defends the ball against Matteo Darmian and then, being pursued by three players, he penetrates into the opponent’s penalty area, where he hooks and shoots to the far corner. The low shot misses the post by a hair’s breadth.

36. 21:37 The Nerazzurri increasingly condense the center and cleverly block the pass stations. AC Milan find it extremely difficult to appear dangerously in the opposing third from the game. See also CRAZY SKYRUNNING ITALY CUP 2023

33. 21:34 Dumfries is back and ready to continue unhindered. Meanwhile, Çalhanoğlu takes the free-kick that was due too high in front of the Milan goal, where Maignan has no problem snatching the ball safely out of the air without being put under pressure.

32. 21:33 Hernández tries to slap the ball away, but Dumfries intervenes energetically and crouched. The result is that the Dutchman is hit in the head. You can’t blame Hernández for that, which is why no yellow card is shown here either. Of course, there is a treatment break for Dumfries, which briefly interrupts the game.

30. 21:30 Barella wins another corner kick against Tomori, which Çalhanoğlu takes directly. The ball comes dangerously into the center from the five-yard line, but Maignan comes out and fisted the ball resolutely out of harm’s way.

28. 21:29 Tonali swings a free-kick high into the box from the right wing but the Nerazzurri are once again in control. Darmian clarifies confidently with his head.

26. 21:26 Dumfries picks up speed on the right wing and crosses low into the box where Thiaw clears for a corner before Džeko is ready to score. The short corner kick ends up at Dimarco, whose cross is successfully blocked in the box.

24. 21:25 The fact that the referee allows a lot ensures that the game becomes increasingly nickered. Now Calabria Dimarco cleans up rustically. This is also not penalized with yellow.

22. 21:23 Lautaro Martínez captures the ball in the center and dribbles a few meters. But then Sandro Tonali grabs from behind. That is certainly worthy of a yellow card, but the referee, who has been very generous with the whistle so far, leaves it at a verbal warning.

20. 21:21 Bastoni stops Díaz and immediately sends Çalhanoğlu down the left, who is unable to control the ball. The ball lands in touch and a potential relief attack ends just as quickly as it started.

19. 21:19 The Rossoneri put a lot more pressure in this phase. Milan presses extremely high and aggressively. Inter has a lot of trouble freeing myself playfully and is increasingly being constricted in their own half.

16. 21:17 Messias gets another corner kick in a duel with Dimarco, but Tonali again puts it far too harmlessly in the direction of the first post. Again it is Džeko who clears effortlessly with his head.

13. 21:15 Inter Milan also have a really big chance now, but Maignan parries it. Džeko takes Dumfries with him on the counterattack, who then serves Barella at the right moment. His shot from twelve meters defused Maignan. But then the flag goes up. A goal should have been reviewed for an alleged offside position. See also Atalanta has learned its lesson — Sportellate.it

11. 21:13 Big chance AC Milan! The Rossoneri follow suit and get the first big chance of the game. Tonali puts the ball in low from the left wing and Leão jumps up, allowing Díaz to shoot undercover from eleven yards. The right-footed shot hits the bottom right corner, but Onana anticipates this shot brilliantly, dives and is able to prevent the impact.

11. 21:11 Giroud heads a cross from the right dangerously into the middle where Tonali is lurking, but Acerbi pays attention and headers resolutely for a corner. Tonali takes over the stationary ball. However, Džeko confidently clears the not too dangerous cross.

9. 21:10 Sandro Tonali is through on the right, but his high cross into the backcourt is just too unplaced. Neither Rafael Leão nor Theo Hernández can get the ball.

7. 21:08 Mkhitaryan puts through for Barella, who immediately right-footed from 18 yards out. The shot from the turn is not bad, but it goes a good two meters over the Rossoneri goal.

5. 21:05 On the other hand, Theo Hernández fires a very ambitious long-range shot. The tight finish with the left foot from a good 30 meters drops dangerously, but ultimately rushes just over the crossbar. Kick off Inter.

3. 21:04 Džeko unleashes the first pound on goal, although a goal wouldn’t have counted because passer Barella was offside. In any case, Maignan is on the post and prevents the volley right-footed shot from hitting the top left corner in the near corner.

2. 21:03 Dumfries looks to gain momentum on the right wing but Hernández is a step ahead, intervening with his body and deftly pulling off the offensive foul.

1. 21:00 The Champions League anthem has faded away and the ball is rolling in the Giuseppe Meazza. Inter traditionally compete in black and blue. AC Milan in red and black. Here we go.

1. 21:00 game start

20:31 Incidentally, the Derby della Madonnina has taken place 236 times so far, with Inter Milan’s 2-0 win last Wednesday being the Nerazzurri’s 88th win (69 draws, 79 defeats). The Beneamata have already beaten their city rivals three times in the 2022/23 season – once each in Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana and Champions League. The last four wins against the Rossoneri in a single season came in 1973/74 – twice each in Coppa Italia and Serie A. See also Spezia Verona 0-0: video and highlights

20:24 Although there are still important points at stake for AC Milan in Serie A in the fight for the right to start in the Champions League, there was a similar amount of rotation at the weekend, which promptly resulted in a 0-2 defeat at Spezia Calcio. Coach Stefano Pioli rotates back accordingly tonight and makes six changes: Calabria, Rafael Leão, Giroud, Thiaw, Krunić and Messias start for Rebić, Kjær, Kalulu, Saelemaekers, Origi and Krunić (all six benches).

20:18 AC Milan have not only won just two of their last eight competitive games (four draws, two defeats), but have also struggled recently in the knockout stages of the Champions League, particularly as an away team. The Diavolo have won just one of their last 16 away games (draw eight, lose seven), with the Rossoneri managing just 15 goals in 24 away games in the premier league knockout stages – an average of 0, 6 hits per game.

20:14 At the weekend, Inter Milan consolidated third place in Serie A with a B-Elf that recorded a 4-2 home win over Sassuolo. It was the seventh win in a row. Coach Simone Inzaghi rested numerous regulars and rotated again today. Eight changes to the starting eleven are logical compared to the league game. Only Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco and Francesco Acerbi are back on the pitch from the start. So all in all it’s the same eleven that scored the 2-0 win last Wednesday.

20:08 Should Inter Milan buy the ticket for the final today in San Siro, it would certainly also be a credit to the defensive. In the five games in the current knockout stages of the Champions League, the Nerazzurri have kept four clean sheets. The Biscione has not been behind for a single minute.

20:02 Ironically, in the Derby della Madonnina between the two flagship clubs from the only city in Europe that has two former overall winners in the Champions League, the decision will be made today as to who will be the first finalist in this year’s premier class final. With a 2-0 win in the first leg, the Nerazzurri already have a foot in the final. Only one team has so far missed the leap into the final in the semi-finals after a first-leg win by at least two goals – Barcelona in the 2018/19 season.