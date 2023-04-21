Football: Chelsea’s season is finally in shambles

On May 30, 2022, after 19 years, the era of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich as the owner of the “Blues” ended. Abramovich was no longer able to lead the club because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine due to sanctions imposed by the British government. US businessman Todd Boehly, at the head of a buying consortium, took over a team for £4.25bn (around €5bn) which, in addition to two Champions League titles, had also won the English championship five times at Stamford Bridge.

In order to have the fans on their side quickly, the new owners invested heavily in new players in both change periods. During the January transfer window, Chelsea bosses spent more on transfers than all clubs in the top divisions of Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The return on investments so far has been catastrophic. In the league, Chelsea is only eleventh and well outside the European Cup starting places. They have already been eliminated from the FA and League Cups, and with the elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the last straw on international business has dissolved into its individual parts.

IMAGO/Dave Shopland



Negative record for Lampard

Not only interim coach Frank Lampard – after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter already the third coach on the Chelsea bench within a season – good advice was expensive after the recent 0-2 defeat against the Madrilenians. The defeat against Real was the fourth in the fourth game of his second term. The club legend set a negative record: no Chelsea coach in the club’s 118-year history has started with four bankruptcies. Overall, the once proud “Blues” have been waiting for a win for seven competitive games.

The team’s big shortcoming is scoring goals, despite prominent names up front like Kai Havertz, Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling. Chelsea have scored just 30 goals in 31 Premier League games so far. By way of comparison, leaders and local rivals Arsenal have 74 goals, while pursuers Manchester City have scored 78 times in the same period. The second leg against Real Madrid was the 18th game of the season without a Chelsea goal. The “Blues” last experienced such a negative series in the 1980/81 season.

Reuters/Dylan Martinez



Chelsea last suffered four defeats in a row 30 years ago in November 1993. Nevertheless, Lampard, who had been on the “Blues” sideline from July 2019 to January 2021 and was replaced by Tuchel after falling to ninth place in the table, practiced in purposeful optimism. “We have to think step by step. Chelsea will come back,” said the 44-year-old.

Internal climate becomes rougher

Boehly and Co., which include the main investor group Clearlake Capital, the Swiss multi-billionaire Hansjörg Wyss and US businessman Mark Walter, are already feeling how rough the wind can be in London. Following the recent 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion, a number of fans were photographed confronting Boehly in his VIP box. According to the British media, the American, who also owns shares in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is said to have read the riot act to the players in the dressing room.

IMAGO/Nick Potts



After the end of the Champions League, defender Thiago Silva dared to come out of cover and questioned the transfer policy of the new management. “We have to stop this and come up with a strategy. Otherwise we will make the same mistakes next season,” said the 38-year-old Brazilian on Wednesday, referring to the €300 million that was paid for eight new players in the winter transfer window alone: ​​”We had to enlarge the dressing room because they did not match the size of the squad. It’s a difficult time for the club, with a lot of indecisiveness.”

Who will be the new coach?

How quickly the sporting blues at Chelsea evaporate will also depend on the new coach. After the failed experiment with the “No Name” Potter brought from Brighton, a much more prominent name is considered agreed. In addition to Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently fired as Bayern coach, the candidates also include the former Spanish team boss and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique. Both are said to have been in London for talks.

In addition to Nagelsmann and the former Spanish national coach, former PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, current Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti and Ruben Amorim, coach of Sporting Lisbon, are also said to be among the candidates. According to the well-known “Times”, there should be a total of up to seven names on Chelsea’s list of coaches, which the two sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are working through. Either way, the new head coach has to rebuild – but he can at least concentrate on the domestic competitions in the coming season.