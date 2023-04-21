Home » Milan and Inter, the calendar between Serie A and the Italian Cup before the Champions League
Milan and Inter, the calendar between Serie A and the Italian Cup before the Champions League

Milan and Inter, the calendar between Serie A and the Italian Cup before the Champions League

The two Euroderby dates are already circled in red on every fan’s calendar: Wednesday 10 May for the first leg, Tuesday 16 May for the second leg. Inter have one more match to play: another semi-final, in the Coppa Italia with Juve. Here are all the commitments of the two teams before the European derby and between the first leg and the second leg of the Champions League match

MILAN-INTER, HUNT FOR THE TICKET

