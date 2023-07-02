Home » Football coach Jesus returned to al-Hilal after his time at Fenerbahce
Football coach Jesus returned to al-Hilal after his time at Fenerbahce

Football coach Jesus returned to al-Hilal after his time at Fenerbahce

The 68-year-old coach headed to al-Hilal in June 2018 and won the domestic cup with them in his first match. Now he will have in the team, for example, compatriot Rúben Neves, who transferred from Wolverhampton, or Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.

Last season, a-Hilál took third place in the Saudi Arabian League under the leadership of Argentine Ramón Díaz. Díaz returned home for personal reasons.

