Ironically, in the 100th Bundesliga derby at arch-rivals, BVB only managed to draw, despite a clear superiority and two lead, which broke the Dortmund series of eight previous successes in the league. Goals from Nico Schlotterbeck (38′) and Raphael Guerreiro (60′) were not enough for Black and Yellow because Marius Bülter (50′) and Kenan Karaman (79′) managed to equalize.

Dortmund is now two points behind Bayern and the significantly worse goal difference, in the game after next they have to go to Munich for the summit meeting. It was a frustrating end to an emotional and disappointing week following their UEFA Champions League knockout round defeat by Chelsea. Schalke gave up the red lantern at the bottom of the table to Hoffenheim at least until Sunday.

Bayern turn up after a deficit

In the Allianz Arena, the game didn’t start to the liking of the Munich fans at first, because after just two minutes the guests were 1-0 down after a goal by former Salzburg legionnaire Mergim Berisha. But the false start really woke Bayern up. Joao Cancelo (15′), Benjamin Pavard (19′, 35′) and Leroy Sane (45′) turned the game into a clear affair for the home side before the break.

After a change of sides, Berisha Augsburg again brought the ball back from the penalty spot (60′), but Alphonso Davies destroyed all the guests’ hopes of a comeback with Bayern’s fifth goal (74′). In stoppage time (90+3), Irvin Cardona ensured the cosmetic result from the Augsburg perspective, where ex-ÖFB captain Julian Baumgartlinger played through.

Leipzig is losing Frankfurt

Leipzig were lucky that Alassane Plea failed in the 53rd minute when the score was 0-0 with a penalty kick to RB goalie Janis Blaswich. As a result, Timo Werner (57th), Emil Forsberg (71st) and Josko Gvardiol (80th) ensured a sovereign success for the Saxons. Konrad Laimer played through for the winners, Xaver Schlager was absent due to his injury. On the other side, Hannes Wolf came on in the 72nd minute, Stefan Lainer was on the bench.

After the clear victory, Leipzig is already five points ahead of sixth-placed Eintracht from Frankfurt, who suffered a bitter loss of points at home against VfB Stuttgart. Coach Oliver Glasner’s team took the lead through a deflected shot by Sebastian Rode (55th), Silas Mvumpa scored the 1-1 (75th) practically out of nowhere.

Hertha made it 1-0 against Mainz with a penalty by Jessic Ngankam (18′), Ludovic Ajorque was responsible for the equalizer (57′). Karim Onisiwo made his comeback for the guests from the 58th minute after a three-week injury break.

German Bundesliga, 24th round

Saturday:

Bayern – Augsburg 5: 3 (4: 1)

Goals: Cancelo (15′), Pavard (19′, 35′), Sane (45′), Davies (74′) and Berisha (2nd, 60th/penalty), Cardona (90th + 3)

Augsburg: Baumgartlinger played through

Leipzig – Mönchengladbach 3: 0 (0: 0)

Goals: Werner (57′), Forsberg (70’/penalty), Gvardiol (81′)

Leipzig: Laimer up to the 87th minute

Mönchengladbach: Wolf from the 72nd minute, Lainer on the bench

Frankfurt – Stuttgart 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Rode (55th) and Silas (75th)

Hertha – Mainz 1: 1 (1: 1)

Goals: Ngankam (18’/penalty) and Ajorque (57′)

Mainz: Onisiwo ab 58. Minute

Schalke – Dortmund 2: 2 (0: 1)

Goals: Bülter (50th), Karaman (79th) or Schlotterbeck (38th), Guerreiro (60th)

Schalke: Greiml on the bench

Freitag:

Cologne – Bochum 0: 2 (0: 1)

Goals: Stöger (9’/penalty), Masovic (76′)

Cologne: Ljubicic up to the 67th minute, Kainz up to the 78th.

Bochum: Stöger played through

Sunday:

Freiburg – Hoffenheim 3.30 p.m

Bremen – Leverkusen 5.30 p.m

Wolfsburg – Union Berlin 7.30 p.m

Tabel: