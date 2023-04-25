Home » Football: FC Barcelona borrows 1.45 billion for a new stadium
Sports

Football: FC Barcelona borrows 1.45 billion for a new stadium

by admin
Football: FC Barcelona borrows 1.45 billion for a new stadium
football 20 investors

The highly indebted FC Barcelona borrows 1.45 billion for its new stadium

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Camp Nou

Aging: The Camp Nou in Barcelona is to be extensively renovated within three years

Source: dpa/Arne Dedert

FC Barcelona has billions in debt, but needs money to rebuild its stadium, which is in dire need of renovation. Several investors should now deliver this. The deal for “the best stadium in the world” goes beyond all dimensions.

Dhe FC Barcelona has secured the money for the conversion of its stadium, which is in dire need of renovation. The Spanish football club announced that a loan volume totaling EUR 1.45 billion had been agreed with a total of 20 investors, including banks such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

This amount corresponds to the expected total costs. At a general meeting in December 2021, expenditure of a maximum of 1.5 billion euros to modernize the Camp Nou was approved. “It will be the best stadium in the world, in the best city in the world, in the best country in the world,” said club president Joan Laporta at the time of the announcement.

The conversion is scheduled to begin on June 1st and will be carried out by the Turkish construction company Limak. The work is expected to take about three years and be completed by June 2026. The audience capacity will then increase from 99,000 to 105,000.

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta Press Conference

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is pushing ahead with the stadium renovation

What: Getty Images/David Ramos

According to the plans, the team around national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen should play their home games at least in the first half of the 2023/2024 season at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium due to the renovation. This stadium was the central venue for the 1992 Summer Games and only holds around 55,000 spectators.

Barcelona are expecting gigantic additional income

Barça has a horrendous debt of 1.35 billion euros. With the “Espai Barça” (“Barça Square”) project, which includes the conversion of the Camp Nou and the entire surrounding club complex, including the Palau Blaugrana sports hall, the club wants to earn up to 250 million euros more per year in the future.

also read

Leroy Sané's slap in the face wasn't even the worst

Some of the loans are to be repaid with this money. The Catalans’ stadium is now called Spotify Camp Nou in full after signing a “strategic partnership” agreement with music streaming leader Spotify.

See also  Robert Lewandowski in an interview about FC Bayern, BVB and Jürgen Klopp

You may also like

Crisis at FC Bayern: “Tabula rasa” in the...

Football shirts 2023 2024 of the teams of...

Lin Shidong enters men’s doubles top 8 in...

Marcos Antonio, ‘Lazio is the right choice’ –...

Criticism of the World Ski Association FIS: Greenpeace...

Wimbledon 2023: Support for Ukraine announced after ban...

Group with former soccer stars: UEFA advisory board...

Michele Alboreto died 22 years ago. Ferrari, George...

Geneva/Servette are still missing a win in the...

MLB mailbag: Chisholm’s CF adventures, Alonso’s leap, ballpark...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy