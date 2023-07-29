Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: France vs. Brazil – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

11:46

According to Brazilian defender Lauren (Madrid CFF), the South American team is ready to make it through to the round of 16: “We have everything we need to end our black series against France. Little things on offense and defense will decide. I agree anyway sure we can win.” It starts in fifteen minutes and we’ll see if the Selecao can beat Les Bleues!

This clash is undisputedly the top game of this Group F and although Brazil have never left the field with three points in three World Cup games against France, the signs from the impression of the first group games are clearly in favor of victory. A win against France would even qualify Brazil directly for the round of 16 and could rest important players in the last game of the group stage. The situation is different for France, who absolutely must win today to have their place in the last group game in the knockout round in their own hands.

The Brazilian start to this tournament was much more successful: In the 4-0 win against Panamana, the “Samba Queens” played their game through to the end and also deservedly won at altitude. The most conspicuous player was without a doubt midfielder Ary Borges, who scored three goals herself and prepared the fourth – it’s no surprise that she’s in the first eleven today. All in all, the experienced coach Pia Sundhage from Sweden made only one change in the starting XI: Bia Zaneratto rotated to the bench and Geyse from FC Barcelona started up front today. This means that the Brazilian legend Marta is initially on the bench in the second group game.

Despite being outnumbered in the final minutes of added time, France were unable to get past a goalless 0-0 draw against Jamaica in the first group game. Therefore, Les Bleus need to take more than a point in today’s game against a strong opponent from Brazil. Coach Hervé Renard makes three changes to his starting XI compared to the last game, substituting Dali, Périsset and Bacha for Majri, Matéo and Cascarino. Although the storm duo of Le Sommer and Diani remained largely pale against the underdog from Jamaica, both players are allowed to play again from the start. In defense, Renard is involved despite a slight injury to his calf.

Hello and welcome to the Group F match between France and Brazil! It is the second group game at this World Cup for both nations – kick-off is at 12 noon German time. The match will take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium!

