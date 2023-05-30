Football: Galatasaray are champions of Türkiye – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, MAY 31 – Galatasaray won the Turkish soccer championship. This is the 23rd title. The victory on the Ankaragücü field (4-1) during the 36th day was decisive. With one matchday left in the tournament, with 82 points, the most successful club in Turkey can no longer be reached by Fenerbahçe (77 points). Galatasaray has been able to count on Argentine Mauro Icardi (21 goals, 7 assists) and Uruguayan Lucas Torreira this season. The Argentinian, who joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, scored another brace tonight against Ankaragücü. Four years after their last title, the lions of Istanbul qualify directly for the next Champions League. Okan Buruk players will celebrate their coronation in front of the red-gold crowd on Sunday during the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe.



After the 13th place last season, Galatasaray has strengthened: in addition to Mauro Icardi and Lucas Torreira, the former Napoli player Dries Mertens, the Portuguese Sergio Oliveira and Nicolò Zaniolo have arrived. (HANDLE).

