the Code of Conduct comes to life

In Rome, the public initiative of all the promoters of the new regulatory instrument: the objective is to create a system to interrupt the value chain of illicit contracts, restoring rights to consumers and citizens and trust and competitiveness in the market.

It took place on the morning of Monday 29 May in Rome at the Sala Tevere of the Presidency of the Lazio Region in the presence of the President of the Co.re.com Lazio Maria Cristina Cafiniof the member of the Guarantor Board for the Protection of Personal Data, Guido Scorza, he was born in Director of the telematic networks and marketing department of the same authority, Riccardo Acciai, the conference: ‘The strength of team play’.

The Code of Conduct, a starting point and not an arrival point for all participants, represents a goal for the positive construction of a system of concrete and shared rules in favor of legal telemarketing. The Code, drafted in suns 18 months, ha involved 40 people e 15 between proposing associations and participating companies.

They are in the Code described roles, procedures and tools to strengthen mutual control on all the players in the supply chain, members or not, so as to protect the entire data processing process from contact to contract.

Adherence to the Code is on a voluntary basis but represents an element of containing illegal telemarketing by acting on the tracing of contracts which, when illegally obtained, are no longer valid. It also represents an element of mitigation against the sanctions imposed if the Guarantor recognizes further irregularities in the management of the processing of consumer and citizen data.

Furthermore, the Code provides for the establishment of a Monitoring Body composed of personalities of prestige and operational autonomy to enforce the rules and rebuild a healthy, competitive market, loyal to consumer rights and fully at the service of citizens.

The President of Assocontact intervened on this issue, Lelio Borgherese who stated: “Teamwork always makes the difference but today this difference is even more evident because in the context of telemarketing creating the perimeter of the rules and enforcing them distinguishes the service from the scam. For this too we join the thought expressed by all the proposing associations: the Code is only the beginning, there is much work to be done. Starting with the appointment of the professionals who will have to carry out the delicate task of being members of the Monitoring Body, the engine of the Code As Assocontact we hope that the Presidency of the OdM can be assumed by the Consumers’ Associations, whose impartiality and independence is inscribed in their nature and whose work is undoubtedly aimed at defending the only truly irreplaceable players in the supply chain: citizens and consumers.”

During the event the representatives of the promoting associations participated in the institutional panel: Luigi GrassoHead of Legislative Affairs and Corporate Law of Confindustria, Leonardo PapagniPresident of Assocall and President of the Executive Coordination of Assoservizi for Confcommercio CommunicationLelio BorgheresePresident of Assocontact, Laura DiRaimondoGeneral Manager of Asstel, Gianluca Di AscenzoPresident of OIC.

Two technical panels were held to illustrate the functioning of the Code, where the following took part: Arthur Dell’Isolamember of the Board of Directors of Asseprim, Eugene ProsperettiDPO Assocall, Sergio AracúDPO AssocontactSerena ContuHead of Data Protection, Corporate Liability Compliance and Ethic Code Values Eni Plenitude, Raffaella GrisafiOIC Operational President, Rocco PanettaFounding Panetta Law Firm.Vincent FerraiuoloDPO Vodafone, Maximus La RovereDPO Wind Tre.

From the institutional comparison with the member of the board of the Privacy Guarantor Authority, Guido Scorza, the Director of the Telematic Networks and Marketing Department, Riccardo Acciai, has emerged the urgency to turn the page all together but also the awareness that there are no rules or tools capable of completely stopping the phenomenon of illegal calls. Suffice it to say that although the Guarantor has raised 265 fines since the GDPR is active (Italy is in second place in Europe for the number of fines imposed) for a total amount of 123,369,569 million euros paid by companies, still over 4,000 reports per month from citizens.

Calling number camouflage tools (spoofing), relocation of illegal companies outside the EU borders, technological innovation are the three elements that most complicate the fight against illegal immigrants.

Assocontact, the National Association of Business Process Outsourcers always on the front line against the fight against illegal telemarketing, he underlined the importance of the path undertaken with the Code of Conduct which from today sets a point of reference for clients, outsourcers, list providers, authorities and workers who want act actively in the construction of a more secure system of rules of conduct and data management.

CS

Production da Pexels’s photo