Football: Glasner talks himself into a rage after bankruptcy

Glasner had been asked whether his team hadn’t seen the chance of a place in the European Cup after the defeats of Bayer Leverkusen and 1. FSV Mainz 05. “Stop accusing the team of ‘not getting it’. Old Makoto Hasebe is 39 years old, playing 90 minutes for the third time this week. He has blood in his urine,” said the 48-year-old Glasner on Saturday with a red face and a loud voice.

“Stop me with this garbage. I know what the guys are doing here. This team contests the second final in the second year. Of course they got it,” said Glasner. After the turbulent game in Sinsheim, the players had boycotted the obligatory post-game interviews. When Glasner was asked to answer another question immediately afterwards, whose idea the press boycott was, Glasner said: “I was in the stands.” Shortly afterwards he was gone.

Cup final or not: At Eintracht from Frankfurt, nerves are on edge. And there is more and more evidence that the coach’s path will end after two years with the current Europa League winners with the cup final on June 3 against RB Leipzig. Ten Bundesliga games without a win are a huge sporting burden, and the discord within the club seems to be growing. The fact that shortly after Glasner’s red card no other manager or professional wanted to speak seemed like a symbol in these turbulent days.

Glasner and his “silent protest”

Especially since Glasner doesn’t seem to enjoy being the Eintracht coach anymore. He is accused of thin skin and snotty press conferences. He admitted as a mistake that he saw referee Harm Osmers red because of his misconduct on the sidelines. “I wanted to express my displeasure, that wasn’t right. I accept the consequences,” said Glasner. He casually described the ball shot into the field as “his silent protest against the referee’s performance”.

IMAGO/Avanti/Ralf Poller



Kevin Trapp and Mario Götze also attacked Osmers harshly after goals were conceded by ÖFB team player Christoph Baumgartner (9th), Andrej Kramaric (41st/penalty) and Ihlas Bebou (45th + 3) on the field. When asked what the referee had done wrong, Glasner replied: “You were all in the stadium anyway.” Götze’s goal (54th) and the red card from Hoffenheim’s Stanley Nsoki (49th) after the break remained marginal. Eintracht is still ninth in the table three rounds before the end of the championship.

German Bundesliga, 31st round

Saturday:

Hoffenheim – Frankfurt 3:1 (3:0)

Goals: Baumgartner (8th), Kramaric (41st/penalty), Bebou (45th + 3) and Götze (54th)

Red cards: N’Soki (49th / Hoffenheim), coach Glasner (45th + 2 / Frankfurt)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner up to 78.

Frankfurt: Trainer Glasner

Freiburg – Leipzig 0: 1 (0: 0)

Thor: Kampl (73.)

Freiburg: without Lienhart (ill), Gregoritsch until 83.

Leipzig: Schlager from the 90th, Laimer up to the 90th

Augsburg – Union Berlin 1:0 (0:0)

Tor: Beljo (53.)

Augsburg: without Baumgartlinger (injured)

Union: Trimmel ab 78.

Gladbach – Bochum 2: 0 (1: 0)

Goals: Hofmann (35th), Stindl (90th + 2)

Gladbach: Lainer up to 94th, Wolf from 81st

Bochum: without Stöger (ill)

Hertha – Stuttgart 2:1 (2:1)

Goals: Kempf (29′), Niederlechner (45′ + 2′) and Guirassy (38′)

Bremen – Bayern 1: 2 (0: 0)

Tore: Schmidt (86.) bzw. Gnabry (62.), Sane (72.)

Bremen: with Friedl and Schmid

Sunday:

Dortmund – Wolfsburg 5.30 p.m

Freitag:

Leverkusen – Cologne 1: 2

Goals: Adli (28th) and Selke (14th, 36th)

Leverkusen: Pentz replacement

Cologne: Ljubicic up to 85 minutes, Kainz up to 64 minutes

Mainz – Schalke 2: 3

Goals: Barreiro (53′), Martin (70′) or Bülter (26′), Krauss (60′), Bülter (90’+12’/penalty)

Mainz: Onisiwo until 93 minutes, Mustapha substitute

Schalke: Long replacement, without Greiml

Tabel: