Friends previews May 6, what happens in the semi-final: eliminated and the finalists

One week left for the Amici 22 final. In fact, the last act of the talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi will take place on Sunday 14 May. Who will win? Meanwhile, the fact is that Amici was even stronger than Covid: some competitors and some technicians have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last few days and therefore the registration of the semifinal has been postponed by a few days. The Canale 5 talent show, however, did not stop and therefore everything continued regularly.

The teams

After exclusions of Megan, Ndg, Gianmarco, Piccolo G, Samu, Alessio, Federica, Ramon and Cricca, there are six competitors left in the race. Here are the previews of the episode of Amici 22 broadcast on Saturday 6 May in prime time on Canale 5. We are now running out, the circle is getting closer and closer around the finalists.

Rudy Zerbi-Alessandra Celentano: singer Aaron and dancer Isobel.

Lorella Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo: the singer Angelina and the dancer Maddalena.

Arisa-Raimondo Todaro: the singer Wax and the dancer Mattia.

Isobel and the injury

During the evening episode of Saturday 29 April, the Australian dancer Isobel Kinnear had had to leave the practice to entrust himself to the care of a physiotherapist due to a arm problem occurred during a performance. Her fans were immediately concerned, fearing that she would not be able to take part in the semi-final. However, the problem was fortunately resolved within a short time and therefore the dancer is regularly in the competition.

The eliminated

Competitors to be finished at ballot they are xxx and xxx. As usual, Maria De Filippi in the house announced the name of the eliminated player at the end of Saturday’s episode.

And favorites

The favorites to win the final are the singer Angelina and the dancer Isobel. But beware of the possible final shot of the singer Aaron.