Promise broken: Swiss Post secretly closes branches

And then there were only 772: Swiss Post is secretly closing more branches
The announcement was unmistakable: Swiss Post wanted to say goodbye to years of downsizing and promised to continue to operate 800 of its own branches in the future. But that’s not true.
There should be 800 post offices – and will remain so. It was Swiss Post itself that made that promise. It was a concession made by Post boss Roberto Cirillo and former Post President Urs Schwaller to politicians and the population, who are particularly opposed to the closure of post offices in rural areas.
