Football: Gravina, valuing young people not an obligation but a vocation – Football

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 12 – ”Valuing and using young people must be a vocation that companies must practice: I am not in favor of imposition, of obligation, we must get there and ensure that these young people have the opportunity to become champions”. This was stated by the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina today in Coverciano for the meeting of the national team and the inauguration of the artistic installations by Michelangelo Pistoletto.



”In recent days – continued Gravina – I have had many contacts with important managers of Italian football. It amazed me but not so much that several have noticed that we have extraordinary talents in this under 20 team: 4 of them have played in Lega Pro, two or three are relegated with their respective teams and at least 7-8 in Serie B. Mostly they come from from Spring. It is an important message, it is our role. These guys have been shouting these days ‘Believe in us, involve us. These are cries that must be heard by all clubs”. (HANDLE).

