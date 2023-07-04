Football: Hütter takes over as coach in Monaco

football

Adi Hütter becomes the new coach of AS Monaco. The traditional club confirmed this on Tuesday. The 53-year-old Austrian signed a two-year contract with the sixth-placed side of the past Ligue 1 season. Hütter succeeds Belgian Philippe Clement, from whom the club parted ways after missing the European Cup.



“We are very happy to welcome Adi Hütter to AS Monaco. In recent years, Adi has proven himself in various leagues and on the European stage. This diverse experience, coupled with his leadership and a profile shaped by a lively, forward-thinking style, matches our expectations in every respect to reach a new milestone with the team,” said Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro.

For Hütter it is the fourth coaching station abroad. The Vorarlberger had been without a club for a year after parting ways with Borussia Mönchengladbach in June 2022. Before that he worked as a coach at Red Bull Salzburg, in Switzerland at Young Boys Bern and in the German Bundesliga at Eintracht Frankfurt. Hütter will have his first press appointment on Thursday and will lead his first training session in the Principality on Wednesday.

Scuro is also new at the club having previously worked for Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil. Hütter also grew up in the Red Bull stable. He took his first steps as a coach with the juniors before moving on to the first team of the “Red Bulls” via Altach and Grödig. After the double with Salzburg in 2015, he came to Bern a few months later, where he led the Young Boys to their first championship title in 32 years in 2018. Internationally, he drew attention to himself with Frankfurt and reaching the Europa League semi-finals in 2019.

Two ex-Salzburgers play in Monaco

After leaving Gladbach, Hütter initially became quieter, but in recent months he has mainly been associated with a commitment in the English Premier League. Monaco’s interest flared up in the media last week.

The club missed the leap into international business as sixth place last season. A heavy blow for the eight-time French champion, who last won the title in 2017. In 2022 Monaco was still third in the table at the end of the championship. Well-known players in Austria are Mohamed Camara and Takumi Minamino, who once played for Salzburg. In addition, the German Kevin Volland, his Swiss strike partner Breel Embolo and the French international Wissam Ben Yedder come from the offensive department.

