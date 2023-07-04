Saman: yes to father’s extradition by Pakistani judge – Emilia-Romagna

Now Shabbar Abbas will be able to appeal in the High Court of Islamabad

The judge of the district court of Islamabad has expressed a favorable opinion on the extradition of Shabbar Abbas, the father of Saman, the 18-year-old girl who died in Novellara and who, according to the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office, was killed by her parent and four other family members.

The judge, according to what is learned, rejected the defense’s further application for release on bail. Now Abbas will be able to challenge the document in the High Court of Islamabad. The final decision will be made by the Pakistani Ministry of Justice.

