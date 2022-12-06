Home Sports Football, Juve to Agnelli: “Happy birthday president, you made history”
Football, Juve to Agnelli: "Happy birthday president, you made history"

Football, Juve to Agnelli: "Happy birthday president, you made history"

«Today is the birthday of our President, Andrea Agnelli. It’s not a day like any other, not a moment like any other. Much has been written, much has been said, much will still be said: what we, the people of Juve, want to say today, to borrow a term dear to Andrea, is simply: thank you». Thus begins the long message from Juventus to celebrate his 47th birthday. «While leafing through the pages of the newspapers, you risk losing sight of other pages: those of the history books – you continue to read on the club’s official website – a story that has linked our club to a family for almost a century; decades in which Juventus became a legend, to then consolidate it again, from 2010 onwards, thanks to an unprecedented era, on and off the pitch. All this is possible if there is a vision behind it. Clear, clear, precise».

The message concludes as follows: «Andrea Agnelli has not only always shown that vision but has made it a distinctive figure, taking Juventus by the hand towards a horizon that was unthinkable until recently. On the pitch, and it’s enough to scroll through a palmarès that is too long so as not to risk forgetting something, and off. Everything that is before our eyes today, and after a few years appears almost “normal”, such as a new visual identity, such as new and modern infrastructures, such as a look at “other” worlds from football, such as sports projects never seen before first in Italy, is the result of that vision. A vision that had – and has – the drive towards the future as its distinctive trait. Because, to use another concept dear to Andrea, after a victory you already start thinking about the next one. We will not waste this lesson: it is the best way to wish our President a happy birthday».

