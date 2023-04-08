Status: 08.04.2023 11:10 p.m

Real Madrid suffered a painful home defeat in Spain’s La Liga. Villarreal FC made the comeback after Los Blancos had already led twice.

After the prestigious cup triumph over FC Barcelona (4-0), Real lost what was probably their last chance to win the Spanish championship. With the German national player Antonio Rüdiger in the starting XI, the Champions League winner lost against Villarreal on Saturday (April 8th, 2023) 2: 3 (1: 1), the gap to Barca is still twelve points. The rival has also completed a game less.

Pau Torres (16′) scored an own goal to give Real the lead at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and Samu Chukwueze’s equalizer (39′) was countered by Vinicius junior (48′). Jose Luis Morales (70th) and again Chukwueze (80th) turned the game around. Toni Kroos was rested by Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Atletico chasing Real

Barca can pull away to 15 points with a win against FC Girona on Monday (04/10/2023). Instead of catching up, Real now threatens to be overtaken by local rivals Atletico. Should coach Diego Simeone’s team win at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (April 9th, 2023), the royal team would only have two points left.