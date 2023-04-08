Home Sports Football, La Liga: Villarreal FC shocks Real Madrid
Sports

Football, La Liga: Villarreal FC shocks Real Madrid

by admin
Football, La Liga: Villarreal FC shocks Real Madrid

Status: 08.04.2023 11:10 p.m

Real Madrid suffered a painful home defeat in Spain’s La Liga. Villarreal FC made the comeback after Los Blancos had already led twice.

After the prestigious cup triumph over FC Barcelona (4-0), Real lost what was probably their last chance to win the Spanish championship. With the German national player Antonio Rüdiger in the starting XI, the Champions League winner lost against Villarreal on Saturday (April 8th, 2023) 2: 3 (1: 1), the gap to Barca is still twelve points. The rival has also completed a game less.

  • 28th matchday
    arrow right

Pau Torres (16′) scored an own goal to give Real the lead at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and Samu Chukwueze’s equalizer (39′) was countered by Vinicius junior (48′). Jose Luis Morales (70th) and again Chukwueze (80th) turned the game around. Toni Kroos was rested by Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Atletico chasing Real

Barca can pull away to 15 points with a win against FC Girona on Monday (04/10/2023). Instead of catching up, Real now threatens to be overtaken by local rivals Atletico. Should coach Diego Simeone’s team win at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (April 9th, 2023), the royal team would only have two points left.

See also  Sánchez: "Our green transition to be successful must be fair"

You may also like

Dybala, special goal and T-shirt with a tender...

Boris Becker speaks three months after his release:...

How Sascha Ruefer talks about Granit Xhaka and...

Scattered considerations after Turin-Rome (0-1) – Sportellate.it

Manchester City: Haaland reports back impressively before the...

Walking as a workout | Advice

Tenth win in a row makes St. Pauli...

This is definitely not the time to disunite...

Premier League: Manchester City won 4 to 1...

Serie A: Juventus Turin misses a great opportunity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy