Football: Lega Pro, work project for those who stop playing – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, 04 JUL – The curtain has opened on the Terzo Tempo project, presented in Milan at the Bosch auditorium to offer Serie C footballers an outlet in the world of work, at the end of their sporting careers. Third Time is a training project conceived by Bosch Tec with Lega Pro: it will start next October, allowing Serie C players to undertake a training course to become sales technicians.

The former footballer Moreno Torricelli also took part in the event, who recounted his experience between the world of sport and that of work. “We strongly believe in this project and in the social and training component of young people”, explained Matteo Marani, president of Lega Pro. “There is a lot of difference between those who stop playing in Serie C and those who end up in Serie A. after a career it is a problem that any League must ask itself”. (HANDLE).

