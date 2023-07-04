“Let’s leave homophobia to Russia”: Ukraine towards civil unions

«Leave homophobia to Russia»: the first Queer Film Festival in Kyiv it is a statement of resistance against the Kremlin’s anti-gay propaganda. The films shown from 22 to 28 June tell of love between people of the same sex and challenge the invader’s hatred. Paolo Hutter, city councilor in Milan in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as environmental councilor in Turin in 1999, was in Kiev to see the Festival. «There is a rainbow turning point – he says – which gives a new impetus to LGBTQ + rights in the world. On posters and flyers it is written Leave Homophobia To Russiawhile Ukraine is moving towards approving a law on civil unions”.

The “Leave homophobia to Russia” leaflets distributed at the Festival (photo by Paolo Hutter)

Hutter, gay activist and environmentalist, is a pioneer of civil unions: in 1992, as city councilor, he symbolically united ten gay and lesbian couples in Piazza della Scala. Since 2016 he has been civilly united with the lawyer Paolo Oddi and he turned 71 yesterday. But a trip to Kiev to attend the festival in a country at war is no extravagant birthday present. “What prompted me to leave – he continues – is a set of personal, political and journalistic feelings”.

Let’s start with the personal ones.

«My grandmother Bella Hutter was born in Kiev at the end of 1899. She was a ballet dancer who later emigrated to Turin. Although we never spoke openly about it, I always felt that she with her artistic wisdom saw and accepted my same-sex relationships. I like to imagine that the Podil neighborhood where the festival took place and where I stayed was also hers, although I’m not sure.’

Why a Queer Film Festival during the war?

«Despite the war and the hardships, life goes on in Ukraine. Despite the restrictions, school, cultural and theatrical activities try to maintain a certain continuity. I have personally seen that the conservatory where my grandmother worked continues to function. In cities like Kiev and Lviv, life seems to proceed as usual. Although the curfew prevents them from staying open after ten in the evening, there are still many bars and restaurants open in Podil, even if they are not being fully exploited. The inhabitants try with determination to recover the lost normality, at any cost.

How was the Festival born and how did the government receive it?

«The Festival began as an autonomous section of the larger Kyiv Film Festival, known as Sunny Bunny. Bohdan Zhuck, the young Ukrainian organizer, knows the European LGBTQ+ film circuits, and also presided over the Documentary Jury at the Lovers Film Festival in Turin. Since it was not possible to organize the Kyiv Film Festival, he made a virtue of necessity, creating an independent queer festival. It has obtained numerous sponsorships, including from the Italian Cultural Institute directed by Edoardo Crisafulli, and the support of the Heinrich Boll Foundation. During the Festival, I had the honor of reading a short greeting message in English sent by the municipal administration of Turin and Milan, represented by councilors Jacopo Rosatelli and Lamberto Bertolé. This support testifies to the interest and appreciation that the festival has received from various institutions and organizations».

From left to right: Paolo Hutter, Edoardo Crisafulli, Francesco Pesce, deputy head of mission of the Italian Embassy in Kiev (photo from Festival Facebook page)

Yet, transgender Ukrainian women protested Kiev because they were denied the chance to flee the war: they were forced to fight.

“During my preparation for the trip and research on the subject, I did not find any traces of such protests or similar situations. However, it is essential to maintain a critical attitude».

What can you tell us about the films in competition?

«The Italian documentary film entitled In my name, directed by Niccolo Basseti. It is the story of four young people who face a gender affirmation process in Bologna, a delicate and accurate work that tells of diversity as a force that unites us all. If someone expresses discriminatory ideas, the answer given is clear: “We are not in Russia, here we have a different mentality”.

An external image of the cinema that hosted the festival (photo from Facebook)

Does the current rainbow breakthrough represent genuine change or is it an anti-Russian rainbow washing operation?

«It is understandable to think so, but the Festival is the fruit of the efforts of an elite of LGBTQ+ activists who have been working for many years to promote rights in Ukraine. The Festival has been licensed by the government and enjoys moderate police protection. Right now, activists are finding more favorable conditions than in the past, thanks also to the presence of openly LGBTQ+ soldiers in the army and among the combatants. This led to a simple and moving question: “What happens if I lose my same-sex partner to war? What happens if my partner is seriously injured and hospitalized?”. These are issues that always arise in life, but war amplifies them and makes them even more relevant.

Is there a real possibility that a law on civil unions will be approved?

“As far as I know, the law is content with little. This is not an egalitarian marriage, especially since constitutional changes appear to be needed which would be difficult to pass now. However, the law recognizes the rights of partners in crucial matters such as illness, life and death. I met Inna Sovsun, promoter of the law on civil unions: she told me that approval times may not be short, despite the fact that the polls are favourable. But it is important to keep in mind that every step forward in the recognition of rights is significant, even if not complete”.

Paolo Hutter shakes hands with the deputy Inna Sovsun, promoter of the law on civil unions

In your opinion, how is the Ukrainian mentality on rights changing?

«The Festival embodies resistance to the Russian invasion and underlines the aspiration for values ​​of respect and acceptance, despite the retrograde legacy of the Soviet Union and other forms of bigotry. In Ukraine, the non-armed socio-political conflict, centered on rights, is gaining more and more importance. This gives an impetus that is lacking in other parts of the world, where rights remain stagnant and no further progress is recorded, with the possible exception of Estonia, the first of the Baltic countries to have approved equal marriage. It is quite exceptional to see and even say such a thing in Ukraine.”

Perhaps Prime Minister Meloni should have Zelensky explain her rights?

“The challenges posed by rights in Ukraine could weaken the Atlanticist right-wing forces, going beyond the politicians in question, encouraging a broader reflection on human rights”.

follow Diversity Editor are Facebook (Click here), Instagram (Click here), Twitter (Click here), LinkedIn (Click here).

