Football: Leipzig steals the show from Bayern in the Supercup

football

RB Leipzig stole the show from the record champions when England superstar Harry Kane made his debut for FC Bayern Munich. The cup winner prevailed 3-0 (2-0) in a duel with the defending champion thanks to a triple pack from Dani Olmo. While Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald were happy about their first title of the season, Kane and Bayern newcomer Konrad Laimer also went away empty-handed.



12.08.2023 23.00

Online since yesterday, 11 p.m

Man of the game in the Allianz Arena, which was sold out with 75,000 spectators, was Leipzig striker Olmo, much to the chagrin of the Bayern fans. The 25-year-old Spanish team player struck after just three minutes from a free kick and, after a stroke of genius in which he left Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt standing, made it 2-0 shortly before the break (44th).

The game was over for Laimer after 45 minutes, Kane came on in the 63rd minute to great applause. The English team striker wasn’t really in the game yet when Olmo struck again and used a hand penalty to score his third goal (68th) and gave Leipzig their first triumph in the German Supercup.

APA / AFP / Christof Stache While Schlager and Co. start the season with a title win, Laimer went away empty-handed on his Bayern debut

Olmo strikes for the first time after three minutes

While Austria’s most expensive footballer Christoph Baumgartner missed his competitive debut for Leipzig after a muscular injury in his thigh, Seiwald made a brief start for ex-Salzburg player Kevin Kampl, who had injured himself while warming up. After just three minutes, the newcomer and his teammates were able to celebrate the first goal. Bayern were unable to decisively clear a free-kick cross, Olmo nailed the ball into the net from close range (3′).

The 18-year-old striker Mathys Tel then missed the equalizer twice from a good position (15′, 24′), Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan almost scored an own goal (28′). Basically, Bayern recorded more opportunities, but the Saxons acted more efficiently. Olmo let de Ligt and Laimer out with a remarkable movement in the penalty area and poked the ball through Sven Ulreich’s legs to make it 2-0 (44′).

Bayern fans only cheer when Kane comes on

At the break, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel also took Laimer off the field as part of a triple change. Sane failed with a long shot (48th) as did Jamal Musiala in the follow-up (60th). After a little over an hour, the Bayern supporters erupted in cheers for the first time. However, not because of a goal, but because of the substitution of the newly signed Kane, who had been signed by Tottenham for over 100 million euros just a few hours earlier.

Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach Superstar Kane came into play after almost an hour, but still had no power

The English record goalscorer had to see another goal conceded. Seiwald headed the ball to Noussair Mazraoui in the penalty area and Olmo converted the penalty without any problems (68′). At the same time as Kane, Benjamin Sesko, who recently switched from Salzburg to Leipzig, came into play and drew attention to himself with two dangerous shots (88th, 89th). Leipzig took revenge for the 3:5 defeat in last year’s Supercup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

