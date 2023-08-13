End of holidays in five federal states: full motorways in the north | > – News

Status: 08/12/2023 7:38 p.m

The summer holidays end in five federal states – also in Bremen and Lower Saxony. On Saturday, he caused traffic jams and slow traffic in the north. The Elbe tunnel is closed at night.

In the direction of Flensburg, the Elbe tunnel is closed between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday due to construction work between the Hamburg-Heimfeld junction and the Volkspark. In the direction of Hanover, the A7 is also closed from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. between Hamburg-Volkspark and Waltershof. Detours guide traffic around the nighttime closure.

Heavy traffic on the A1 and A7 on Saturday

On Saturday there were several kilometers of traffic jams on the A1 Hamburg towards Lübeck between Hamburg-Billstedt and Dreieck Norderelbe. Traffic also came to a halt at times between Dreieck Hamburg-Südost and Billstedt in the opposite direction. Even more patience was required on the A7: Progress was slow in both directions – especially between Rendsburg and Flensburg. There was also a traffic jam at the Rader Hochbrücke, as well as on both sides of the Elbe tunnel. In the course of the traffic then stopped again from Hamburg in the direction of Hanover.

Videos

1 Min

What is the situation like on the autobahns in Lower Saxony? Where is there a traffic jam – how do you get through? An expert in conversation. 1 min

Construction sites are always causing delays

The main wave of travel is over – but the ADAC still expects a lot of traffic on the motorways in the north on Sunday – especially at the construction sites. In northern Germany, the trunk roads to and from the North and Baltic Seas, Autobahn 1 between Lübeck, Hamburg and Bremen and Autobahn 7 between Hamburg and Flensburg are repeatedly affected. According to ADAC, construction sites, such as on the A1 between Bremen and Osnabrück or between Vechta and Bramsche, are likely to be full again and again.

End of holidays in five federal states

According to the ADAC, the reason is the return travel from the holiday regions – the summer holidays end more or less at the same time in five federal states. In Lower Saxony, Bremen and Saxony-Anhalt, August 16th is the last day of school holidays, in Saxony the school holidays end on August 18th and in Thuringia on August 19th. There are also vacationers from Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria on the way to the coast, for whom the third week of vacation begins. In addition, the holidays will soon come to an end in parts of the Netherlands. With a view to the traffic situation, the experts therefore advise: drive early or in the evening hours.

ADAC: Quieter routes, different travel days

The ADAC also advises to switch to quieter routes or, if possible, to choose a different travel day than a day at the weekend. Suitable days of the week are therefore Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The ADAC is hoping for some relief from the truck holiday driving ban, which applies every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of August.

Further information

Traffic jams, construction sites and danger notices: current reports on traffic for Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. more

The Autobahn 7 in Hamburg will be completely closed for eleven hours on the night of August 12th to 13th. The reason is construction work. (08/11/2023) more

Traveling on holiday is often exhausting, especially for children, because they often get sick in the car. What helps against that? (08/22/20222) more

Summer time is travel time. As a result, there are frequent traffic jams on the busy motorways in the north. With these eight games, time flies in the next traffic jam! (06/26/2023)

more

By 2050 at the latest, it should be possible to fly in a climate-neutral manner. That’s what the aviation industry promises. But scientists don’t see a chance of doing that. (03/17/2023)

more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 08/13/2023 | 07:00 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

