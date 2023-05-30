Home » In Asti the first wedding of a Chinese couple – Piedmont
News

Civil ceremony celebrated by Mayor Rasero

(ANSA) – ASTI, MAY 30 – The mayor of Asti, Maurizio Rasero, has married two Chinese citizens for the first time, who have chosen Asti to get married. The bride and groom had arrived in the city a few days ago.

“Asti and China are increasingly linked – said mayor Rasero – and our city, with its artistic and cultural heritage and its hills, is increasingly an attractive pole for ‘Chinese friends’ who in Asti have found a second home”. (HANDLE).

