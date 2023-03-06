The 0:7 was also the highest defeat of the “Red Devils” against their arch-rivals, who had been unbeaten in eleven games. “This must not happen and we have to talk about it,” said ten Hag. The 53-year-old said he was upset and surprised because his team, in which ÖFB legionnaire Marcel Sabitzer was also allowed to play from the 77th minute, had not brought any of the previous winning mentality onto the pitch. “It was the whole team, you saw eleven individual players lose their heads. It’s unprofessional, it’s not Manchester United,” said the coach.

Central defender Luke Shaw called his team’s performance “unacceptable” and “embarrassing”. “The performance was a disgrace. On the pitch I was ashamed of us players, of the fans who supported us and who are watching at home,” said the international. He can only apologize for the second half. “It was totally unacceptable. We didn’t show any personality or mentality,” he admitted, also announcing a no-holds-barred review “of the game and what went wrong.”

Fan drives Klopp mad

In the end, the game had a stale aftertaste for Liverpool coach Klopp. For the German, Roberto Firmino’s seventh goal was actually a “very special moment”, and yet the 55-year-old was still furious on the sidelines. A fan ran onto the cluster of players after the goal, but slipped just before the players, hitting full-back Andy Robertson with his foot. The Scot held his ankle. Accordingly, Klopp’s speedster had to listen to the right words when he was taken away by a folder.

IMAGO/David Rawcliffe



But Robertson was able to finish the game. So Klopp was finally able to enjoy Firmino’s goal. “With all the beautiful goals he scored, this was the goal he wanted most,” said Klopp of the 31-year-old goalscorer, who will leave the Reds at the end of the season after eight years. It wasn’t an easy decision for him to leave the club, Klopp said of the crowd’s favourite: “The reception he got was extraordinary.” Firmino has rarely been a regular player this season.

“We are here and we are still alive”

The runaway victory could be a turning point for Liverpool in what has been a mixed season so far. “It is important that everyone knows: we are here and we are still alive,” said Klopp. The result was “crazy”, admitted the 55-year-old, but his team’s performance was outstanding. “A few months ago everyone thought it was a good time to play against Liverpool,” said the German. “But now it’s not such a good moment for them because we seem like ourselves again.” After their fourth win in five rounds, Liverpool are fifth in three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham but have played a game in hand .

On top of that, Klopp was pleased that Mohammed Salah set a new record with his brace and now 129 Premier League goals in a Liverpool jersey. The fact that this happened against the rivals from Manchester made the Egyptian even more satisfied. “I can’t lie about that: It’s unbelievable that I made it against Manchester United today,” Salah told Sky Sports. However, the star striker warned against getting cocky. “Now we have to stay grounded and win more games. Hopefully that gives us a big boost.”

Debacle should remain slip-up for United

Manchester United face Real Betis Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday. Then the third in the table wants to appear differently. “We can’t let one result derail our whole season because I think we’re in a really good position and I think that’s another hurdle we have to overcome and we, as a team, are going to get over that and I think we’ll come back positively on Thursday night. I’m sure of it,” Shaw announced. Ten Hag is also convinced of this: “We will recover. This team is strong enough to regroup and we will get back on our feet.”

English Premier League, 26th round Saturday, March 4th: Manchester City Newcastle 2:0 Arsenal Bournemouth 3:2 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 1:0 Brighton & Hove West Ham 4:0 Chelsea Leeds * 1:0 Wolverhampton Tottenham 1:0 Southampton Leicester 1:0 Sunday, March 5th: Nottingham Everton 2:2 Liverpool Manchester United ** 7:0 Monday, March 6th: Brentford Fulham 9 p.m * Wöber played through

** Sabitzer from the 77th minute

