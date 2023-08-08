Football: Monaco challenges Inter, offer to Arsenal for Balogun – Football

There is a competitor from Inter for Folarin Jerry Balogun, the 22-year-old American center forward with an English passport who plays for Arsenal. According to l’Equipe, Monaco has presented a substantial offer – but the amount is not specified – to the London club to replace Embolo, who is injured and destined for a long absence. At the moment, again according to the French media, the negotiations between Monaco and Arsenal have not made any progress, but Inter are looking for a center forward after the Lukaku case and the non-arrival of Scamacca certainly have one more difficulty.



