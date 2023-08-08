Home » Football: Monaco challenges Inter, offer to Arsenal for Balogun – Football
Sports

Football: Monaco challenges Inter, offer to Arsenal for Balogun – Football

by admin
Football: Monaco challenges Inter, offer to Arsenal for Balogun – Football

There is a competitor from Inter for Folarin Jerry Balogun, the 22-year-old American center forward with an English passport who plays for Arsenal. According to l’Equipe, Monaco has presented a substantial offer – but the amount is not specified – to the London club to replace Embolo, who is injured and destined for a long absence. At the moment, again according to the French media, the negotiations between Monaco and Arsenal have not made any progress, but Inter are looking for a center forward after the Lukaku case and the non-arrival of Scamacca certainly have one more difficulty.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Wu Lei: I can create opportunities as long as I play

You may also like

Chengdu Universiade Gymnastics Event: Reflections and Victories of...

Morocco live: follow the round of 16 of...

where to see the match on TV between...

Colombia advances – Sport.cz

Colombia vs. Jamaica live highlights: Colombia wins 1-0...

Chinese Swimming Team Dominates in the Summer Universiade,...

Spain mourns its first Tour winner

Morata will renew with Atlético until 2027

Neymar wants to be sold, but his father...

Reds Snap Losing Streak with Back-to-Back Homers in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy