Discover what happens in Latin America with the ‘Panorama’ of July

What is the most outstanding thing that has happened to the Ibero-American music scene during this month of July? The alliance of cultural and musical media FAROto which Mondo Sonoro belongs, prepares this article every month in which we collect the most interesting events in the different countries that we cover with each of our media.

In addition, each of these recommendations, plus an expanded selection, you can find and enjoy in our playlist, IBEROAMERICAN OVERVIEW a Spotify.

Argentina

By Indiehoy

In “Super Horror”, He Killed a Motorized Policeman he ventures towards sinuous horizons that expand his musical language. Her long-awaited fourth album reflects the connection of the past with the present, as she seeks to make her way towards an unexplored future. Moving between light and darkness, a world of uncertainty and change, the band from La Plata addresses themes linked to the passage of time, destiny and the search for new beginnings. On that road, they find a desolate universe, but also a glimmer of hope. Each song on Super Terror hides a secret, an obsession and a careful sound that adds a distinctive complexity to the successor to La synthesis O’Konor (2017). With space guitars, enveloping synths and electronic drums, the album displays dense atmospheres and epic melodies that devotedly embrace the unknown.

Mexico

By Cynthia Flores from Indie Rocks!

With more than a decade of existence, the beloved project from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Dorotheoarrives with the delivery of his third full-length production: “Nothing Written”. A material of eight charming psychedelic tracks, made under the production of Hugo Quezada (Exploded View) in his legendary studio, Progreso Nacional. “Nothing Written” It is a material that talks about the changes that its members have faced, unexpected reunions, unfortunate goodbyes and love as a link in the face of adversity. Under the tutelage of progressive rock and space rock -which has positioned itself with great strength in our country within the alternative community-, Dorotheo conjures an atmosphere of mystery and Mexicanness that makes his sound unique and rich. Congratulations to the current quintet made up of Benjamín Zárate (guitar, voice, synths), Otto Malgesto (percussion, voice), Anton Cerda (original bassist of the band), Cynthia Estevez (synthesizer, clarinet and voice) and Efraín Valadez (synthesizer and percussion). ).

Cuba

Por Magazine AM:PM

What we bring to the table doesn’t need much introduction: two of the most powerful voices of their generation, pianist alfredo rodriguez and the phenomenon Cimafunk, united in an explosive theme. The release of the single Llamado is a powerful preview of “Coral Way”, Rodríguez’s forthcoming album, and an invitation on which Cimafunk declared that he felt honored. Mixing Afro-Cuban rhythms and funk, this highly catchy song shows us both artists at their best, with an absolute mastery of their respective talents, and leaves the listener wanting to know what else could come out of this collaboration if they get together more often. .

Brazil

By Marcelo Costa from Scream & Yell

“My music is a landscape for you to enter and make your journey”sing Luisa Lian in the song that opens “7 Stars | who ripped the sky?”, his fourth album and third with producer Charles Tixier, released in Brazil by Selo Risco and in the international market by ZZK Records. The duo that wowed everyone who dove into the brilliant previous album, “Modern Blue” (2018), resumes his experiments that collide electronic music with Brazilian music, expanding them in a powerful way. Charles uses noises, textures, filters, fragmented beats and voice manipulation (what he does with Luiza’s voice in “Minha Música” is impressive) to achieve a gloomy result that makes the bed for phrases like “Outside the world is dying”. , from “Technicolor”, or “We could have had love but it didn’t work out”, from the irresistible “Homenagem”, or even “Where is the end of the world?”. What time does the future arrive? How high is this wall?”, from the brief “Eu Estou Aqui”, highlights of an irresistible album to have on repeat.

Uruguay

by Piiila

Mandrake Wolfone of the great references of the Uruguayan song (as just a reference, he is the author of the song “Amor Profundo” that Jaime Roos popularized), continues to surprise with his most recent project, Mandrake and the Druids. Six years after their debut, they offer us an EP that is a true work, where each track is a movement in a continuous piece. “Raymundo’s Suite” It is a conceptual work, which goes towards the more experimental and seventies sides, slightly moving away from the valve rock that characterizes them, but maintaining its enduring and catchy lyrics and melodies.

The quartet, which is completed by Ignacio Iturria on guitar, Ignacio Echeverría on bass and piano, and Federico Anastasiadis on drums and percussion, recorded this work live, which was also captured in an audiovisual that can be seen here.

Chile

Por POTQ Magazine

Barbara Perez de Arce he has formed ranks in relevant Chilean indie projects such as Velódromo and El comfortable silencio de los que habla poco; Parallel to these adventures, she was cooking one of our favorite albums of the month. “Little Duel” is his debut, an artistic collaboration with Sebastian Gaete (zenki) in which different genres meet around loss, change, pain but also the illusion that we find in the end of things: the new possibilities that they bring. Mourning has many shapes and sounds, as demonstrated PDA –musical pseudonym of the Chilean–. There are losses that become sweet and dreamlike memories like a good dream pop, also people or actions that hurt and mobilize like a good trance closer to shoegaze. A first album full of enveloping textures; a construction very faithful to Chilean pop and indie, but also to the digital generation where resources and motivation for electronic experimentation are the order of the day. “Little Duel” There are 8 songs that feel like a caress to the soul, especially when we are under the weight of feeling that what we knew will no longer be like this, that those who were will no longer return.

Colombia

By Fabián Páez López from Shock

“The nest” of Montoya It starts with a dream. Nidia Góngora, a famous traditional singer from the Colombian Pacific, leads us through a fanciful and emotional dream that is also a desire to paint the world with colors. From then on, along the same path and for 10 more songs, images are revealed that evoke the immensity of Latin American landscapes. There are 5 instrumentals and six collaborations in which women’s voices guide us: the Colombians Nidia Góngora, Montañera and Pedrina; in addition to Pahua (Mexico), La Chica (France-Venezuela) and Lara Nuh (Peru). Montoya, a Colombian producer based in Italy, is behind the machinery and the atmosphere: it is IDM and techno, but with a Latin invoice both in form and substance. El Nido is his third album and, as he describes it, it sounds like a peaceful place to contemplate after closing your eyes.

spain

By Construction Zone and Sound World

Subjects of the heart, it is already known how complex they are. Many songs, perhaps too many, talk to us about it but there aren’t so many that strike a chord with us. Among them is “Lo dejo”, brand new single from Cupid. We press play and we check the capacity of a quartet capable of composing hymns with remarkable aptitude, with almost astonishing ease. A song built by a swarm of sparkling guitars, creamy synthesizers and various little noises that adhere to the brain in an irrepressible way.

