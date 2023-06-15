Football Nations League A: Spain vs. Italy – Live Scores – Semi-Finals – 2022/2023

20:21 Overall, tonight is the 40th international match between Spain and Italy. The balance sheet is very balanced. With twelve wins, the Spaniards are just ahead (16 draws, eleven defeats). Furia Roja is currently unbeaten in four international matches against Squadra Azzurra (two wins, two draws), but had to admit defeat to the reigning European champions in the semi-finals of EURO 2021 on penalties 2: 4.

20:15 Both coaches provide a little surprise in their lineups. For the Spaniards, Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) is making his international debut in central defence, while for the Italians Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo) was not necessarily to be expected in midfield. For the 23-year-old it is the fifth international match in the dress of the Squadra Azzurra. Otherwise, the coaches refrain from experimenting and, with Álvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid) and Ciro Immobile (Lazio Rome), also send their most accurate attackers into the race from the start.

20:09 The Furia Roja and the Squadra Azzurra were not in first place in the run-up to the sixth day of the Nations League and only passed the respective leaders with a last-second away win. Spain overtook Portugal with a 1-0 win in Braga, while Italy, in the death group with Germany and England, edged surprisingly first-placed Hungary to second with a 2-0 win in Budapest.

By the way, the winner of this game will face Croatia in the grand final. Incidentally, it is already clear that there will be a new overall winner in the third edition of this competition. Neither the Portuguese, who won the inaugural Nations League in 2019, nor the French, who won the tournament in 2021, have qualified for the Final Four this time.

19:56 The last duel so far also went to the Spaniards, who already blocked the Italians from the final in the semi-finals of the Final Four of the Nations League 2020/21. At that time the Final Four took place in Italy. Now it should come two years later on neutral ground in the Netherlands for revenge. Incidentally, the Furia Roja did not win the title at the time. In the final there was a 1:2 defeat against France.

19:50 There have been many a big duel between the two top nations in the past. Among other things, Spain and Italy faced each other in the final of the EM 2012 in Kiev, when the Furia Roja was the first nation ever to successfully defend the European Championship title and in the brilliant 4-0 victory over the Squadra Azzurra one of their highest victories ever at a European Championship booked.