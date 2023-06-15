Three days of national mourning in Greece for the massacre of migrants at sea. But the Coast Guard is under fire for the failure to rescue

Three days of National mourning for the massacre of migrants. He proclaimed them there Greece after the tragedy that occurred on wednesday off the Peloponnesein which they lost their lives at least 79 people but there are fears that the number could be seven to eight times higher because survivors have spoken of 750 people on board. The announcement came from the interim Greek premier’s office, while they are still at it hundreds missing.

A choice, that of Athenswhich brings to mind the very different approach taken by Meloni government after the shipwreck a Picket fence of Cutro which in March provoked 94 dead. In those days the controversies related to the absences of the authorities mounted (only the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella immediately went to Calabria), to the ‘battle’ that was triggered over the movement of the bodies and to the structures in which the survivors were housed.

The government arrived in Cutro many days later and only to announce the decree that launched new rules related to immigration, also in this case with a controversial tail because Giorgia Meloni did not go to pay homage to the bare of migrants who died in the shipwreck. Similar are the accusations that are made against Coast Guard. The Greek one is in the storm because according to the ong she would not intervene despite being aware of the difficulty of the fishing boat overloaded with migrants, who left from Libya and directed to Italy.

The defense of the Greek coastguards is all about the rejection of the intervention by the vessel, then overturned by engulfing in the waters of the Mediterranean hundreds of people. The presence of the Greek authorities, in the hours following the shipwreck, took the form of the trip to Kalamata, where the 104 surviving migrants disembarked, of the president Katerina Sakellaropoulou. While the former prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has deleted a rally for the elections of June 25thexpected at Patras.