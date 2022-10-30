Home Sports Football odds, Liverpool-Napoli: first place one step away for the Azzurri
Football odds, Liverpool-Napoli: first place one step away for the Azzurri

Football odds, Liverpool-Napoli: first place one step away for the Azzurri

A very small step is really missing to win the primacy of group A: Spalletti’s men fly to Anfield with the sweet memories of the first leg

Napoli does not stop anymore. In the league and in Europe, the march of Spalletti’s men is relentless. The Neapolitan fans do not want to stop dreaming now, a few centimeters from the definitive record in group A of the Champions League. Basically, to lose the top, the Azzurri would have to lose against Liverpool by at least four goals.

Not even a 3-0 would be enough for Klopp after the 4-1 first leg. In that case, in fact, the goal difference would still remain in favor of Napoli, at +13 against the +12 of the Reds.

STATISTICS

This is the eighth European match between Naples and Liverpool with three Italian wins, two English and two draws. But the Neapolitans have never won at Anfield: a draw in 2019 for 1-1 and two defeats between 2010 and 2018. The Reds have never collected three consecutive defeats against Italian clubs: it could be a first time on Tuesday evening because the last two precedents saw the English surrender to Inter (0-1) and to Napoli in the first leg.

QUOTE

Despite the ranking situation in Group A, Liverpool are favorites for the bookies. Sign 1 at Anfield is played at 1.65 on Better and Goldbet, at 1.75 on 888sport. The draw that would qualify Napoli as the first is instead proposed at 4.20 on Betfair, 4.25 on Snai and 4.45 on Leovegas. The umpteenth Neapolitan enterprise stands at 4.15 for novibet and netbet, at 4.50 on PlanetWin365.

And then there are the first place odds. I am low to the ground in favor of Napoli. The bookies propose to 1.01 the passage of the Azzurri’s turn as the first force of the group. Liverpool almost need a miracle, proposed at 12.00.

GOAL ZONE

It promises to be a spectacular race. The goals will hardly be missed. The most likely scorer responds to the name of Salah, given at 2.20 by the bookmakers. Darwin Nunez follows closely at 2.50, with Roberto Firmino at 2.87. But watch out for Victor Osimhen, who has come back more charged than ever from his injury and just back from his hat-trick against Sassuolo: the Nigerian is played at 3.20. Simeone has already hit in the Champions League and can repeat himself at 3.75. Raspadori’s share is slightly higher, at 4.33.

October 30 – 6:22 pm

© breaking latest news

