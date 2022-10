JERUSALEM – Israel prepares to go to the polls and the result could be one of the most right-wing governments ever. At the fifth elections in three years, the previous elections for the Jewish state turned into a pro or anti-referendum.Benjamin Netanyahuwho after serving as prime minister for over a decade, had to give way a year ago to the “government of change” led by the hated rival Naphtali Bennett and now from the centrist Yair Lapid.