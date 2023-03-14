Home Sports Football: ÖFB is committed to President Infantino
Gianni Infantino can also be sure of the vote of the ÖFB in his intended re-election as President of the World Football Association (FIFA). The 52-year-old Swiss, in office since 2016, is the only candidate at the FIFA Congress on Thursday in the Rwandan capital Kigali. Interim President Johann Gartner and Secretary General Thomas Hollerer left for Rwanda on Monday as ÖFB representatives. The Austrian voting behavior is clear: the electronic Kreuzerl receives Infantino.

Possible alternatives would be an abstention and a vote against. It is an open election, the voting behavior of the more than 200 FIFA members will be made visible on a large screen in the hall. Infantino is controversial because of his politics, especially in some European associations, but knows that most of the other confederations are behind him. If he does not get the necessary two-thirds majority right away, a simple majority will suffice for a further four years from the second ballot.

“The fact is that Gianni Infantino is the only candidate for the office of FIFA President and he is therefore also supported by the ÖFB,” Gartner told APA. “Of course, actions must follow, values ​​must be defined and lived. The ÖFB would like to play a constructive role here.” The chance of being able to have a positive impact on what is happening in the world association seems greater with a vote for the incumbent than with a reminder campaign, so it is hoped.

Football is “very heterogeneous” across its continental associations, said Gartner, who took over from Gerhard Milletich on an interim basis as ÖFB boss at the beginning of February after his resignation. “Bridges have to be built here and different social value systems have to be united,” said the Lower Austrian. “It’s only possible with joint solutions and a broad base in international football.”

Gartner explains position

However, Gartner also addressed last year’s Winter World Cup in Qatar, which was controversial not only because of the human rights situation in the Gulf Emirate. “You have to learn the lessons from the allocation process of the last World Cup and the following massive discussions and implement very clear ethical standards here,” emphasized the 71-year-old. “That’s what the ÖFB stands for, and we will vehemently defend this point of view.” There has also already been a first constructive review between FIFA and UEFA.

It should be built on. The Europeans continue to be considered Infantino’s harshest critics. However, the ÖFB is not taking on the role of opposition like the Scandinavian countries, but wants to continue to exercise constructive criticism. One would probably be deprived of this possibility if Infantino were not elected. One hopes to be heard.

