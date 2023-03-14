The Partizan coach immediately announced his player’s attack on the Zvezda basketball player

“I said it in the locker room. Lesor is an incredible man, with incredible energy, who gives incredible things to this team in basketball, sports, everyone. However, I also told him and I will repeat now that what he did in the end was absolutely unnecessary match and as a coach I want to apologize to Zvezda player Filip Petrushev because Lesor pushed him away twice. I don’t know if there were any things before that, I’ll look at the video, but that’s no reason to react like that,” Obradović said.

After his teammates managed to calm Lesor down, he left the field, and shortly after that he returned to the fans and celebrated with them a great victory in the “eternal” derby. Watch Lesor’s attack on Petrushev: