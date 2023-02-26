Home Sports FOOTBALL ONLINE: Pilsen leads again, Slavia needs to beat Slovácko. Will Miner rise?
FOOTBALL ONLINE: Pilsen leads again, Slavia needs to beat Slovácko. Will Miner rise?

The hit of the bike is clear. In it, Sišiva will test the fourth-placed Slovakia, which defeated Pilsen last time. Slavia recently unexpectedly only drew in Teplice, after Saturday they lose a point to the leader Viktoria. In autumn, the Prague team drew 1:1 in Uherské Hradiště, but before that they defeated their opponents in five league matches in a row.

Slovácko confirmed their excellent form against Pilsen – they won for the third time out of four spring rounds and have not yet conceded this year. Even in Eden, coach Martin Svědík is not allowed to sit on the visitors’ bench due to a disciplinary penalty.

Rising Pardubice, who won the last two rounds, play on the field of the sixth Olomouc. Sigma lost only one of the five league matches against Pardubice and beat the opponent three times in a row (scoring 10 goals).

Thirteenth Jablonec host fourteenth Teplice in a rescue battle. Both teams are struggling. Jablonec won only one of the last six rounds. Teplice did not win in the four spring rounds, but last time they drew with Slavia.

Ostrava would like to make an impression in the match against eighth-ranked Hradec Králové. The eleventh Baník lost twice in a row, the Votroci gained a single point from the last three rounds.

