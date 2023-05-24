FOOTBALL ONLINE: Zlín is threatened with direct relegation, Brno and Pardubice are also uncertain

Zlín can be relegated from the top league after the penultimate round of expansion. This would only happen if Ševci lost against Ostrava at home and at the same time Pardubice beat Jablonec and Brno won in Teplice. While Zlín, Pardubice and Zbrojovce are at risk of relegation and at least a play-off, their opponents in the group for the rescue have already gained the certainty of staying among the elite on Sunday.

On Sunday, Zlín won in Pardubice 2:1 and dramatized the end of the season. Coach Pavel Vrba’s men from last place, which is the only one that means direct relegation to the second league, only lose a point to both playoff positions.

Vrba’s former team hasn’t lost in the last four rounds, winning three of them and leading the group for safety by two points ahead of Jablonec. Ševci have not beaten Baník in their last eight matches since March 2019.

Pardubice want to partially correct the hesitation at home against Zlín, under which goalkeeper Florin Nita made a big mistake at the end. The East Bohemians have a balanced record with Jablonec in the season, both teams won their home match 1:0.