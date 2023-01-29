The Nigerian striker has scored 13 goals in 15 games, he is just one center away from his personal best. For average goals per game, only the talented Norwegian has managed to do better

Roma arrives at Maradona: kick-off Sunday at 20.45. Spalletti’s formation is back from the 2-0 success against Salernitana, the Giallorossi also beat Spezia with the same result on the last day of the championship.

Prediction: Goal — Although the defenses of the two teams are very solid, the Goal sign can be a good chance to bet on: 1.95 the evaluation of Bet365, 1.90 that of Starcasinò Bet, 1.87 according to Betfair.

What a moment — Leaders Naples continue to fly, but Rome is also experiencing an excellent moment. This is only the fifth time in A’s history that a team has won at least 16 of their first 19 games. On the other hand, considering all competitions since the beginning of 2023, only Nantes (five out of five) have obtained more clean sheets than the Giallorossi among the teams in the top five European leagues: four games out of five with clean sheets for Rui Patricio.

Statistics and background — Pay attention to the numbers: Napoli have remained unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches against Roma in the league (W5, D3), the Giallorossi’s last success in Serie A came on 2 November 2019 (2-1 at the Olimpico). Spalletti’s team has never lost in the four most recent home games against their opponents (W2, D2).

The quote — See also Covid and football: in Belgium from 26 December to play behind closed doors According to the bookmakers, Napoli is definitely the favourite: the 1 mark is offered at 1.78 by Starcasinò Bet, 1.75 by Sisal and 1.70 by Betfair. The eventual success of Roma is quoted at 5.00 by Bet365 and Betfair, 4.75 according to Sisal. While the X is offered 3.70 by Novibet and Planetwin, 3.72 by Netbet. Challenge between the two best defenses in the second half: only seven goals conceded by the two teams, among these for the Giallorossi is that of Osimhen in the first leg match. The Under 1.5 in the second 45′ is rated 1.67 by Betfair, 1.65 by Netbet and Novibet. In thirteen out of 19 matches, the Azzurri were the first to break the deadlock: an eventuality that is fixed at 1.57 by Sisal, 1.50 on Betfair and 1.44 by Bet365.

On average, nobody beats corners more than Napoli: almost five per game. Whether Spalletti’s team ends the match with more corners is worth 1.50 for Bet365 and 1.44 according to Betfair. The Giallorossi’s average is around four, the Over 9.5 corner kicks are quoted at 2.05 by Sisal, 1.91 by Bet365 and Betfair.

The markers — Osimhen, scorer of the winning goal in the first leg, has already scored 13 goals in 15 games in this Serie A. He is only one goal away from his personal best (14 goals in 27 appearances in 21/22), only Haaland (1.32 average goals per match) has a better score than the Nigerian forward (0.87) among those in double figures. Goal scorer at any time is worth 2.25. Only Lookman (six), Boga (six) and Osimhen himself (five) have actively participated in more goals than Dybala and Abraham (four) since the beginning of 2023. A goal by the Argentine is quoted at 4.20, 4.35 the quota established for a center of the English striker. See also Juve-Depay, still waiting The "cholito" Simeone goes to Naples

