Football Premier League: Liverpool vs. Tottenham – Live Scores – Matchday 34 – 2022/2023

3. 17:32 After Romero’s bad pass in the build-up, Gakpo only has the last opposing line in front of him in the offensive center. But he is stopped by Kulusevski.

1. 17:30 Liverpool vs Tottenham – let’s go at Anfield!

1. 17:30 game start

17:26 The 22 players have just left the catacombs for the lawn.

17:18 Incidentally, Newcastle and Manchester United, who are third and fourth behind the top duo, won their games in the afternoon. Liverpool and Tottenham’s chances of winning the premier class have fallen again.

17:00 On the Lilywhites side, whose defensive line is the sixth-weakest in the Premier League with 53 goals conceded and who have not beaten the LFC since October 2017 (three draws seven defeats), manager Ryan Mason has compared to the 2-2 home draw with Manchester United FC made two personnel changes. Davies and Kulusevski bench Lenglet and Richarlison.

16:52 The Reds, who won the first leg 2-1 in north-east London at the beginning of November thanks to a brace from Salah (11′, 40′) and who only lost to Leeds United FC in front of their home crowd this Premier League season at the end of October (1-2), coach Jürgen Klopp makes three changes after the 3-2 away win at West Ham United FC. Instead of Matip, Henderson and Jota (all on the bench) Konaté, Elliott and Díaz start.

16:47 Tottenham Hotspur FC, who have played one more PL game than tonight’s opponents and have a point more, will probably start in the Europa League at best. After Antonio Conte’s departure, the north-east Londoners have won just one out of five matches. During the week, Ryan Mason’s side on an interim basis fought back a 2-2 home draw against Manchester United FC from a 2-0 deficit at the break. See also Detroit, Casey resigns and enters management

16:36 Liverpool FC threaten to miss out on Champions League entry for first time in seven years; there is only a mathematical chance of the premier class. After a dry spell of four games without a triple point, which almost pushed the Reds down into the middle of the table, they finally found their balance and moved into the top six with victories at Leeds United FC (6-1), against Nottingham Forest FC ( 3:2) and at West Ham United FC (2:1) come closer again.