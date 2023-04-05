20:39 A look at the line-ups shows a change on both sides. With the hosts, Wout Weghorst first has to sit on the bench. The ex-Wolfsburg player has recently been criticized for not living up to the high expectations of the Red Devils and is taking a break today. For him, Rashford moves to the top. For this, Sancho comes into the starting lineup and takes over the wing position.

20:27 The guests would certainly be satisfied with the Europa League places. Brentford FC continue to have a strong season and are a stable ninth place in the table on 43 points. A point win could see the Bees pass Liverpool tonight and would drop to four points on European places. The visitors are now unbeaten in three matches and fought off another surprise team, Brighton & Hove Albion, to a 3-3 away draw last matchday. It was bitter that they only conceded the equalizer in the 90th minute and had to settle for a point. Still, the west Londoners are in good spirits and could be a tough opponent for Man Utd today.

The fight for the Champions League places is on and Manchester United is right in the middle. After losing 2-0 to Newcastle United, the Magpies have overtaken the Red Devils to snatch third place in the Premier League. With 50 points each, both teams are tied and the Spurs are still involved. Tottenham are fourth between today's opponents, but have two games more than Newcastle and Manchester. But for the home side, a win tonight is a must, because the Red Devils don't want to settle for the Europa League this season.