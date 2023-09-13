Home » Football: record sponsor for United, 70 million a year – Football
New record sponsorship for Manchester United which has signed a new agreement with the American software company Snapdragon for a value of almost 70 million euros per year. The new brand, which will appear on the Red Devils’ kits from next season, is part of the technological giant Qualcomm, and will take the place of the current shirt sponsor TeamViewer.


Despite the five-year agreement, the shareholders of the German company had harshly rejected the sponsorship as “a terrible evaluation” by the management. Hence the request to terminate the contract, leaving United to find a new sponsor.

