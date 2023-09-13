Home » Traffic accident near Sremska Mitrovica | Info
Traffic accident near Sremska Mitrovica | Info

The traffic accident happened at the exit from Vognje towards Sremska Mitrovica.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A serious traffic accident happened today shortly after 10 o’clock, on the way out of Vognje towards Sremska Mitrovica.

Two “Fiat” passenger vehicles were involved in the accident. One car left the road and hit the embankment. According to initial information, there are injuries. An ambulance came to the scene, and the injured were transported to the Sremskomitrovak hospital.

The number of injured is not known, and according to still unconfirmed information, there are also casualties.

(MONDO/ozon.rs)

