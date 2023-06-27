Home » Football: Sarri lectures at the Master coaches – Football
Football: Sarri lectures at the Master coaches – Football

Football: Sarri lectures at the Master coaches – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 26 – He is one of the great wise men of Italian football, awarded by the FIGC technical sector with a gold bench for the 2015-2016 season at the helm of Naples and with a silver bench for the championship 2013-2014 with Empoli in Serie B: the Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, spoke this morning in Coverciano to give a lesson to the students of the Uefa Pro course, which is the highest level of training for a coach.

“It’s always a pleasure to come here” began the Biancoceleste coach, before the two hours of discussion with the students, in which he talked about his tactical ideas, the management of the group and his staff, answering the various questions from the students. This is the last week of lessons of the UEFA Pro Master which kicked off today. After the summer break, the students will return to Coverciano to take the final exams on all the subjects covered by the educational programme, in addition to presenting their thesis. (HANDLE).

