Cnn: secret recordings of Trump, there is talk of military actions in Iran
Cnn: secret recordings of Trump, there is talk of military actions in Iran

Cnn: secret recordings of Trump, there is talk of military actions in Iran

CNN claims it has obtained an audio recording of a 2021 meeting in New Jersey in which former US president Donald Trump discusses the contents of “classified” (secret) documents.

The recording, which aired on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, contains a moment where Trump appears to indicate that he is in possession of a document regarding possible military action against Iran, according to the report.

Trump: illegally released tape

In the federal indictment against Trump, filed earlier this month, prosecutors said the former president was recorded during a 2021 meeting at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, talking about a security document. “highly confidential” and “secret” military “plan of attack”.

The government accused him of showing it to other attendees who did not have the necessary security clearance to view it. Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform late Monday evening, said the tape had been “illegally leaked” and that it was “actually an exculpation, rather than what they would have you believe.”

