Home » Football: Schaub dedicates Tor to his deceased father
Sports

Football: Schaub dedicates Tor to his deceased father

by admin
Football: Schaub dedicates Tor to his deceased father

football

The 3-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld was a particularly emotional victory for Louis Schaub and his German second division club Hannover 96. The ÖFB international initially celebrated his goal for the final score, but then also had tears in his eyes. Exactly 20 years to the day earlier, his father Fred Schaub, who also used to play for Hannover, died in an accident – ​​he dedicated his goal to him.

23.04.2023 14.20

Online since today, 2.20 p.m

Louis, who was eight at the time, was also in the car and survived with minor injuries, including a broken collarbone. “I don’t think I need to say who the goal is for,” said the junior on Saturday after the win in Bielefeld.

Fred Schaub played for the 96ers from 1983 to 1986. In the 1984/85 season he contributed seven goals to Hanover’s surprising promotion to the Bundesliga. The German became even better known for his decisive goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1980 UEFA Cup final against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Father part of the reason for moving to Hanover

Louis Schaub’s mother is Austrian. Louis was born in Fulda. When he was four years old, his family moved to the outskirts of Vienna and he started playing football at Admira. According to the ex-Rapidler, his father’s CV was an important reason for switching to 96 last summer.

“I got the chance to play for the same club as my father. That was one reason for me to choose Hannover,” said the offensive man before the start of the season. His contract runs until 2025.

See also  Gp Spain, Leclerc retires without having made a mistake: a gift to Verstappen who overtakes him in the world championship

Goal and assist against Bielefeld

In Bielefeld, the 28-year-old showed his best game for Hannover so far. Schaub, who had already played for 1. FC Köln, HSV and FC Luzern after leaving Rapid in 2018, prepared the 1-0 through Cedric Teuchert (14th) and scored the 3-1 (55th). himself. After 21 competitive appearances for 96, he has three goals and three assists.

In the ÖFB national team, the 29-time international – under team boss Franco Foda still an important “joker” – under Ralf Rangnick no longer gets a chance. The German has never nominated him since taking office a year ago.

You may also like

favorite, Tadej Pogacar falls, gives up, and will...

Investing in football no longer pays

Recovered alcoholic leads Boston to victory. A fantastic...

Fano-Montegiorgio: large gaps, the ultras resist

Why go to Innsbruck this spring

The life-and-death battle of Guangsha’s offensive and defensive...

“Stay, where do you want me to go…”

UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia-Germani Brescia | The situation and...

Milan-Lecce on TV and streaming: where to watch...

What happened to Tadej Pogacar and why did...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy