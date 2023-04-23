Football: Schaub dedicates Tor to his deceased father

Louis, who was eight at the time, was also in the car and survived with minor injuries, including a broken collarbone. “I don’t think I need to say who the goal is for,” said the junior on Saturday after the win in Bielefeld.

Fred Schaub played for the 96ers from 1983 to 1986. In the 1984/85 season he contributed seven goals to Hanover’s surprising promotion to the Bundesliga. The German became even better known for his decisive goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1980 UEFA Cup final against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Father part of the reason for moving to Hanover

Louis Schaub’s mother is Austrian. Louis was born in Fulda. When he was four years old, his family moved to the outskirts of Vienna and he started playing football at Admira. According to the ex-Rapidler, his father’s CV was an important reason for switching to 96 last summer.

“I got the chance to play for the same club as my father. That was one reason for me to choose Hannover,” said the offensive man before the start of the season. His contract runs until 2025.

Goal and assist against Bielefeld

In Bielefeld, the 28-year-old showed his best game for Hannover so far. Schaub, who had already played for 1. FC Köln, HSV and FC Luzern after leaving Rapid in 2018, prepared the 1-0 through Cedric Teuchert (14th) and scored the 3-1 (55th). himself. After 21 competitive appearances for 96, he has three goals and three assists.

In the ÖFB national team, the 29-time international – under team boss Franco Foda still an important “joker” – under Ralf Rangnick no longer gets a chance. The German has never nominated him since taking office a year ago.