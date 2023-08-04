Football, second division: zero points, zero goals – harmless Hertha makes false start perfect

Sports Second League

Zero points, zero goals – harmless Hertha makes false start perfect

As of: 8:53 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

After the botched start against Düsseldorf, a home win should let Hertha arrive in league two. At the end there is the next disappointment. Paderborn with Starkauf Max Kruse also remains without a win.

Hertha BSC’s false start in the second division was perfected by a goal conceded in added time. The team coached by Pal Dardai lost the first home game of the season on the second day against newly promoted SV Wehen Wiesbaden 0:1 (0:0). In front of 40,075 spectators in the Berlin Olympic Stadium, substitute Lasse Günther scored for the guests in the second minute of added time and silenced the Olympic Stadium.

Almost a week after the 0-1 draw at Fortuna Düsseldorf, the relegated Bundesliga team is still without points. The league newcomer from Hesse, on the other hand, got off to a strong start after the draw against Magdeburg (1-1) last weekend.

also read

The presentation of the new main sponsor Crazybuzzer caused anger among Hertha fans before the game. There were repeated whistles and banners against the online sports betting provider in the stadium.

Hertha tried to be in control from the start, but the game was balanced. The guests had the first really good chance to take the lead. After a rebound, however, Hyun-Ju Lee was unable to put the ball in the goal (13th minute). The home side’s best opportunity was missed by Fabian Reese after a quick counterattack (24′).

also read

Sustainable muscle building

Earlier than expected, Hertha’s new storm hopeful Haris Tabakovic came on for the injured Florian Niederlechner (42′). The 29-year-old was directly in the game and hit the crossbar from close range (56′). Reese (84′) and striker Smail Prevljak (86′), who also came on as a substitute, also missed the possible winning goal. Günther succeeded with his shot at the inside of the post after a corner.

SC Paderborn – VfL Osnabrück 1:1 (0:0)

Second division club SC Paderborn did not get beyond a draw in their home game against VfL Osnabrück. After the 5-0 defeat at the start in Fürth, coach Lukas Kwasniok’s team had to settle for a 1-1 (0-0) win against the promoted team on Friday evening and are stuck at the bottom of the table at the start of the season.

In front of 14,789 spectators in the Paderborn Arena, Jannis Heuer (56th minute) gave the hosts the lead, Florian Kleinhansl (80th) scored the deserved equalizer for Osnabrück, who were getting stronger.

Paderborn, who had changed five positions, had more of a share of the game from the start, but were initially unable to convert their possession into clear scoring opportunities. The game only picked up speed after the change of sides.

Paderborns Heuer used the first chance to score after a corner and made it 1-0 thanks to the first assist from ex-national player Max Kruse. Osnabrück, which started with Henry Rorig and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt for Lars Kehl and the suspended Bashkim Ajdini, showed morale and earned the deserved first point of the season through Kleinhansl.