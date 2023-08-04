Home » Recruitments from GPS Sostegno 2023/24: nomination bulletins to be published [In aggiornamento]
Operations for the appointment of first level teachers begin GPS Support and additional lists: these are fixed-term contracts aimed at the role after passing the year of probation and training, as provided for in article 5, paragraphs 5 to 17 , of the decree-law of 22 April 2023, n. 44.

The teachers indicated in the bulletins are identified as recipients of a proposal for a fixed-term contract until 08.31.2024, by type Support post at the specified school institution.

The teachers identified in this way, following the positive evaluation of the annual initial training course and test, pursuant to article 13 of the legislative decree of 13 April 2017, n. 59, and after carrying out the simulated lesson referred to in art. 5 paragraph 8 of Legislative Decree 44/2023, can be hired on a permanent basis, with legal effect from 1 September 2023.

The recipients of the assignment will have to take up service at the educational institution assigned on 1 September 2023.

It is possible to renounce the conferred assignment by following the indications of the school offices.

Bulletins being updated

Abruzzo

Teramo bulletin

Calabria

Catanzaro bulletinCosenza bulletinVibo Valentia bulletinReggio Calabria bulletinCroton bulletin

Campania

Salerno bulletinWelcome bulletin

Emilia Romagna

Bologna bulletinForlì Cesena bulletinFerrara bulletinModena bulletinReggio Emilia bulletinRavenna bulletinRimini bulletinParma bulletinPiacenza bulletin

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Gorizia bulletinTrieste bulletinUdine bulletinPordenone bulletin

Liguria

Genoa bulletinLa Spezia bulletinEmpire bulletinSavona bulletin

Lombardy

Brescia bulletinBergamo bulletinSondrio bulletinMantua bulletinAs a bulletin

Marche

Ancona bulletinPesaro and Urbino bulletinMacerata bulletinAscoli Piceno and Fermo bulletin

Molise

Campobasso bulletinIsernia bulletin

Piedmont

Vercelli bulletinAsti bulletinAlexandria bulletinNovara bulletinBiella bulletinVerbano Cusio Ossola bulletin

Puglia

Taranto bulletinBari bulletinLecce bulletinFoggia bulletin

Sardinia

Oristano bulletinCagliari bulletin e decreeNew bulletinSassari bulletin

Sicily

Caltanissetta and Enna bulletinsPalermo bulletinAgrigento bulletinMessina bulletin

Tuscany

Pisa bulletinLivorno bulletin

Veneto

Rovigo bulletinVerona bulletinVicenza bulletinTreviso bulletin

Umbria

Perugia bulletinTerni bulletin

NB: We advise interested parties to monitor the websites of the School Offices. This page is not official and real-time publication is not guaranteed.

